Baltimore Ravens Fan Edit Featuring Taylor Swift Goes Viral Ahead of Ravens-Chiefs Game

The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field

David Eulitt/Getty ; David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Taylor Swift, Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens fans aren't afraid of a little "Bad Blood" ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship.

A new fan edit has gone viral on TikTok as it features footage of pop superstar Taylor Swift — a Kansas City Chiefs fan — which has been spliced together to give the impression Swift is watching nervously as Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and his team steps onto the field.

The video arrived on social media Saturday, just a day before the Chiefs and Ravens face off at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium to determine which team will continue on to the Super Bowl in two weeks.



Posted by an account called nflmemes_tiktok and initially soundtracked by "Style (Taylor's Version)," it begins with a shot of Swift, Brittany Mahomes and crew celebrating the Chiefs, along with the caption: "Taylor Swift and her besties thinking about how fun the Super Bowl is about to be together..."

Selhurst Park Pix / London Entertainment / SplashNews Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in Buffalo

Next up in the edit, a football boot-clad foot steps onto the ground, before the clip cuts to Swift, 34, looking worried as she watches a Chiefs match. Immediately after, the video switches to footage of Baltimore's quarterback Jackson walking onto the field to Metro Boomin's "Superhero." The effect of the quick edit implies that Swift is worried about the Ravens quarterback and his team.

The rest of the clip features celebratory shots of the quarterback and closes with an interview he gave during the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected as the 32nd pick.

"I'm looking forward to being a Raven," he said in the video. "[They'll get] everything out of me. They gon' get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that."

"In Captain Lamerica we trust 🫡," the video's caption read. As of Sunday morning, the clip has earned 1.4 million likes and more than 9 millions views.

Patrick Smith/Getty Lamar Jackson during a 2019 game in Baltimore

Swift has been regularly attending Chiefs playoff games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce this year, but Ravens fans aren't so sure she'll have a seat at the Super Bowl at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Jackson is looking forward to what he's calling a “heavyweight matchup” against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The game will mark the first time the signal-callers meet in the playoffs. “I don’t like competing against him at all,” Jackson joked to reporters on Wednesday.

"He’s a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall of Famer,” Jackson said. “It’s a no-brainer, he’s definitely a Hall of Famer.”

The 2019 league MVP added that the game tonight should mark "two greats, two up-and-coming greats going toe to toe like a heavyweight fight, heavyweight matchup, that’s what I see."

As for his 28-year-old competition, Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday that he's "admired watching [Jackson] from afar and know it’s going to be a great challenge for us every time we go up against him."

The AFC championship game kicks off Sunday at 3 ET on CBS.

