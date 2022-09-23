Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

In a battle of 1-1 teams in the AFC, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to New England to take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Coach John Harbaugh's Ravens were on the losing end of a Miami Dolphins comeback effort during Week 2 and will look to rebound against another AFC East team in the Patriots. Meanwhile, Mac Jones and the New England offense are on the heels of their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season and aim to keep the momentum rolling. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Patriots Week 3 game:

Ravens at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-2.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-150); Patriots (+125)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for Ravens vs. Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 25, Patriots 23

This is a game, admittedly, I’d prefer to stay away from because I think Baltimore has the better roster — though it has struggled in recent history when playing in New England. And while the Patriots did appear to inch closer to an offensive identity late in their game against the Steelers, I’m just not sold on them. So I like the Ravens on the moneyline with the Pats covering as a bit of a hedge.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Safid Deen: Ravens 30, Patriots 17

Lamar Jackson’s MVP campaign gets back on track with a convincing win over the Patriots this week. Jackson made history in a loss against the Dolphins, throwing for at least 300 yards with three touchdowns and 100 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown. While the Patriots will trouble Jackson early, they simply don’t have the offensive firepower to keep pace with Baltimore.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Patriots 17

A livelier effort against Pittsburgh encourages, but can Mac Jones keep up with Lamar Jackson and can the New England defense continue to put the clamps on an upgraded opponent? Doubtful.

