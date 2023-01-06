Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens (10-6) look for a statement win when they travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4).

It's unclear whether the Ravens will have star QB Lamar Jackson available to them in a massive AFC North matchup with playoff implications. Will the former NFL MVP return and lead Baltimore to victory, or will the defending conference champions reign supreme at home? The game kicks off Sunday from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Bengals Week 18 game:

Ravens at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 28, Ravens 17

With so much uncertainty surrounding Cincinnati and scheduling, this is a line you should wait until closer to game time. Still, the Ravens are simply not as dangerous if Lamar Jackson isn’t on the field, so don’t back Baltimore unless he’s set to start.

Safid Deen: Bengals 27, Ravens 13

The Bengals regroup from their Monday night postponed game against Buffalo and take care of the Ravens, who might play their fifth straight without Lamar Jackson. If the standings hold, both teams might see each other again in the playoffs next week.

Richard Morin: Bengals 24, Ravens 22

Lamar Jackson's status remains unclear and Cincinnati could understandably have their focus elsewhere depending on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Still, I think the Bengals will come out on top in this Week 18 clash.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Game predictions, picks, odds

