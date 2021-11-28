Ravens activate LB Malik Harrison before game vs. Browns after being shot by stray bullet

Less than four weeks after he was shot in the leg by a stray bullet , Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison will return to the field on Sunday night.

The Ravens officially activated Harrison off their reserve/non-football injury list on Saturday, just in time for their game against the Cleveland Browns.

Harrison was shot in his left calf on Oct. 31 by a stray bullet outside a Cleveland restaurant, where he went during the team’s bye week. A fight reportedly broke out at the restaurant after 8 p.m., and everyone was kicked out. That’s when somebody allegedly pulled a gun, and Harrison ran away.

He reportedly heard gunshots as he did so, and then noticed that he had been shot in his left calf.

Police officers on scene said they heard about two dozen gun shots, and a car and Dunkin’ Donuts were also hit by bullets. Four people were arrested.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said initially that he didn’t think the injury was very severe, and that Harrison would make a quick recovery.

Now, after missing just three games, Harrison is apparently ready to go.

Harrison has made 22 tackles so far this season in seven games, his second with the team after they selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. The former Ohio State linebacker is in the second year of his initial four-year, $4.5 million deal.