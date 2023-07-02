'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at scene -media

(Reuters) -There was a "mass shooting incident" in South Baltimore overnight and police were at the scene, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a Baltimore Police spokesperson.

Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured, Fox 45 Baltimore news channel said.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman & Simon Cameron-Moore)