Baltimore Orioles complete epic turnaround, capture AL East with 100th win of 2023

BALTIMORE – In a triumph of smarts but also staying power, of patience laced with perseverance, the Baltimore Orioles completed one of the greatest turnarounds in baseball history Thursday night.

From 110 losses in 2021 to 100 wins in 2023. From 61 games out of first place in 2018 to potentially perennial powerhouse.

And finally, after a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night at Camden Yards, champions of the American League East.

The Orioles won their first AL East title since 2014, and just their second since 1997, more than a quarter-century largely spent in misery, with last- or second-to-last-place finishes in 17 of the past 25 seasons.

Beasts of the East. pic.twitter.com/BDCJREUXKT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

And they didn’t just hit bottom: After a 115-loss 2018 resulted in a sweeping regime change, the Orioles stripped the franchise to the studs – the better to try to find some in the draft.

While they added 108- and 110-loss campaigns their next two full seasons, the on-field carnage yielded cornerstones in catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, their top two picks in 2019. New general manager Mike Elias modernized the scouting and player development apparatus, while his hand-picked manager, Brandon Hyde, stood in and took all those losses while the kids marinated on the farm.

Thursday, Hyde and several holdovers from the darkest days made it out the other side.

Starting pitcher Dean Kremer, the lone player remaining from the 2018 Manny Machado trade that signaled the end of the Orioles’ last prosperous era, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. DL Hall, the penultimate first-round pick from the previous Dan Duquette regime, recorded five key relief outs.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer struck out eight and allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 againt the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

And Anthony Santander, who debuted as a 22-year-old Rule 5 draft pick in 2017, clubbed a first-inning home run to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Pinch hitter Heston Kjerstad, a rookie drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, drove in the second run with a double to left in the eighth that scored pinch hitter Adam Frazier, who walked to begin the inning.

Story continues

When reliever Tyler Wells recorded the final out, a crowd of 27,543 that included Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. erupted, and a merry band of O’s spilled from the dugout.

“The job’s not done yet, but this taste that we’re having right now has been great, especially after all those years we lost 100 games,” says Santander, whose 28 home runs are tied with Henderson for the team lead.

“We’ve been blessed and we are proud to still be here with the organization and enjoying this moment.”

Perhaps none moreso than Hyde.

Taking over a 115-loss team that would be predestined to lose a lot more in coming years is typically a recipe for failure for a first-time manager. But the former Chicago Cubs bench coach stayed on the same page with Elias and gradually shifted his focus – from teacher to tactician – as the Orioles eventually found a flicker at the end of the tunnel.

It was theoretically lit by Rutschman, whose May 2022 debut marked a crucial franchise turning point. When the Orioles staged a 10-game winning streak later that summer, Hyde acknowledged Thursday, he felt for the first time that misery might be over for good. The Orioles finished with 83 wins, their most since 2016.

As they welcomed the Red Sox on the night they’d clinch the division, both managers felt the need for reflection. In 2021, the Orioles were about to lose their 110th game as the Red Sox battled for a wild card spot.

“It was (Chris) Sale and (Nathan) Eovaldi,” says Hyde. “We had three lefties that aren’t with us right now starting.”

Yet, the Orioles won two of the three games, forcing the Red Sox to clinch their playoff spot in the game’s final weekend, a harbinger for the role reversal that now sees Boston going through a front office shuffle and ticketed for last place.

“He was the perfect guy to go through all those years of development,” says Red Sox manager Alex Cora of his Baltimore counterpart. He took his punches. And now he can take punches to us.

“Because they’re really good at what they do.”

Baltimore will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 at Camden Yards, likely against the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays-Toronto Blue Jays wild card series. Adding to the giddiness, owner John Angelos and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a 30-year agreement to extend their lease in Baltimore during Thursday’s game.

For the foreseeable future, a dominant ballclub will be the primary tenant, an outcome so hard to imagine just two years ago.

“We’re playing in the toughest division in the sport,” says Hyde. “To lose 110 two years ago and do what they’re doing is amazing.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Orioles win AL East and 100th game of 2023 season