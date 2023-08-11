Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown breaks silence on suspension controversy

After a 16-game absence from the Baltimore Orioles' television broadcasts, play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown is expected back in the booth Friday night as the O's open a three-game series in Seattle.

Brown was effectively suspended by the team after a comment he made about the franchise's dismal record the past three seasons at Tropicana Field, before a July 23 game there against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Many MLB announcers, as well as Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Michaels, came to Brown's defense as he remained silent during his absence.

However, Brown finally addressed the controversy publicly Friday afternoon, writing in a social media thread that "recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles." He also called the league-leading Orioles "the most compelling story in baseball right now."

O’s fans – I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles – the best, most exciting young team in the American League. — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) August 11, 2023

Brown, 33, said his relationship with the team is "wonderful" and that "the front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard."

Defusing any more potential for controversy, Brown asked fans to "disregard the distracting noise of the past few days." He also appeared to shoot down any suggestion that he was looking to take his talents elsewhere.

"We are all good here in Birdland!"

