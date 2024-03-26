Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Dramatically Collapses After Being Struck By Ship In “Dire Emergency”

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge has collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship.

Video from the scene shows a large outbound vessel colliding with one of the bridge’s support columns, causing the structure to fall dramatically into the Patapsco River.

More from Deadline

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

The incident happened at around 1.30AM local time, according to Associated Press, and reports suggest that multiple vehicles were involved.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Baltimore Sun that the “entire bridge” had collapsed.

In separate comments to Associated Press, Cartwright described it as a “dire emergency” and a “developing mass casualty event.” Around 20 workers are believed to have fallen in the river.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said he was aware of the incident. “Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway,” he added on Twitter, now X.

Francis Scott Key Bridge is a major transport route in Baltimore after opening in 1977. The 1.6-mile bridge has been a production location for films including Deep Impact.

A live stream of the scene shows the wreckage of the bridge surrounding the halted ship.

Developing story

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.