Baltimore couple plans to move up retirement after winning $100,000 from Powerball

A Baltimore couple will look to make their transition to retirement after winning $100,000, the third prize from an Oct. 2 Powerball jackpot drawing.

Calling themselves "Childhood Sweethearts," the anonymous couple guessed four white balls correctly to win $50,000 from the Powerball jackpot. They added the Power Play multiplier, doubling their winnings to $100,000.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the couple created their lucky Powerball combination using their birthdays, birth months, and the addresses where they lived and first started dating.

"We have been married more than 50 years," said the couple, who noted they have played Lottery games together for as long as they can remember. "We've won plenty of times over the years, but never anything like this."

After checking their ticket on the Maryland Lottery App, the couple was surprised to find out that they had added the Power Play multiplier option, doubling their prize to $100,000.

"We thought at first that we'd won $50,000. It was so exciting!" they said to the Maryland Lottery. "We couldn't believe it. We were both crying."

The couple said winning third-tier Powerball eased their upcoming retirement stress.

They purchased their winning ticket at Crestmount Wine & Spirits in Jessup, Maryland.

Powerball winning numbers: 11/01/2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 22, 26, 39, 47 and 63. The Powerball was 12, and the Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

While there were no Powerball jackpot winners or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Wednesday night's drawing, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Florida and Washington.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $173 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

