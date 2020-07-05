Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Dump It In The Harbor

Protesters in Baltimore pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and dumped it into the harbor Saturday.

Video posted on Twitter showed a group using ropes to pull the statue from its pedestal in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood as others cheered. It was then rolled to the city’s Inner Harbor and pushed into the water, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Protesters just took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore’s Little Italy. pic.twitter.com/ViPk5eKOtz — Louis Krauss (@louiskraussnews) July 5, 2020

Attacks on statues of controversial figures, including Confederate generals and other leaders who owned slaves or who supported slavery or racist policies, is part of the fallout from anti-racism protests across the nation in the wake of the brutal arrest death of African America George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

President Donald Trump has become particularly incensed by statue destruction. He has compared the actions to the behavior of fascists, and has vowed to vowed to punish those responsible.

A spokesman for Democratic Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told the Sun that the action was part of a “re-examination taking place nationally and globally around some of these monuments and statues that may represent different things to different people.”

The Columbus statue, located near Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood, was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984. There are two other statues of Columbus in the city.

