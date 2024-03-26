Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck by Cargo Ship in 'Mass Casualty Event'

The vessel crashed into the bridge in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Harford County Md Fire & EMS PIO Media Page/Facebook The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

A bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after being hit by a large container ship.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in the early hours of Tuesday morning and sent several vehicles into the river, according to multiple outlets.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright told CNN that the collapse was a "mass casualty multi agency incident.” “This is a dire emergency,” he said. “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

Cartwright also told WTOP that at least seven vehicles fell into the water and a dive team had been deployed to help those who had fallen into the river.

Rescue workers are searching for about 20 people, according to CNN. "Unfortunately, we understand that there are up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco river as well as multiple vehicles," Cartwright told the outlet.

Getty The bridge was struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the incident, "I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with @BaltimoreFire Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore @JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway."

He said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” making conditions unsafe and unstable for emergency responders who are operating cautiously.

This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

