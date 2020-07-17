Baltika’s Unaudited Financial Results, Second Quarter and 6 Months of 2020

Baltika Group ended the second quarter with a net profit of 3,965 thousand euros, which includes operating income in amount of 4,620 thousand euros connected with restructuring of creditors' claims in accordance to the restructuring plan approved on 19 June 2020 and the reversal of the impairment of the right to use the property arising from the lease agreements for the production buildings in the amount of 1,320 thousand euros, which was formed in the end of 2019. The loss for the same period last year was 616 thousand euros. The recurring financial results of the second quarter have been strongly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter, COVID-19 had the strongest impact on Baltika Group's operations in Estonia, where stores were opened by a government decision on 11 May, in Lithuania from 25 April and in Latvia until 11 May stores were open part-time and closed during weekends.

The Group's sales revenue for the second quarter was 3,707 thousand euros, decreasing by 65% compared to the same period last year. The E-shop showed a very strong sales result, where the sales revenue in the conditions of the COVID-19 crisis increased by 41% compared to the previous year. The strongest results in the E-shop were made by Monton and Ivo Nikkolo, especially in May, where a number of special campaigns and offers were made, which attracted customers to buy. Retail sales revenue in the second quarter decreased by 68% and sales to business customers decreased by 84%, which is related to the strategic decision to exit this sales channel.

The gross profit for the quarter was 1,822 thousand euros, decreasing by 3,926 thousand euros compared to the same period of the previous year (Q2 2019: 5,748 thousand euros). The company's gross profit margin was 49.2% in the second quarter, which is 5.7 percentage points lower than the margin of the second quarter of the previous year (Q2 2019: 54.9%). The decrease in gross profit is driven by the sharp decrease in sales revenue and the decrease in gross margin is related to the deep discount offers made during COVID-19 crises.

The Group's distribution and administrative expenses in the second quarter were 3,524 thousand euros, decreasing by 40% i.e 2,389 thousand euros compared to the same period last year. Consistent and significant reduction in distribution and administrative expenses is a part of Baltika Group's ongoing restructuring plan, and during the COVID-19 crisis the company has taken radical steps to reduce fixed costs at an accelerated tempo and in proportion with the lost sales.

In the first half of the year, the Group's sales revenue decreased by 50% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 9,844 thousand euros. Retail sales decreased by 52% and sales revenue of business customers by 80%, while sales revenue of the e-store increased by 15%. The Group ended the half-year with a net profit of 1,491 thousand euros, which includes operating income in amount of 4,620 thousand euros connected with restructuring of creditors' claims in accordance to the restructuring plan approved on 19 June 2020 and the reversal of the impairment of the right to use the property arising from the lease agreements for the production buildings in the amount of 1,320 thousand euros, which was formed in the end of 2019. The comparable result of the previous year was a net loss of 2,058 thousand euros. The weak recurring financial results for the first half of the year is related to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent closure of stores for almost two months.

Baltika's distribution and administrative expenses in the first half of the year totalled 8,516 thousand euros, decreasing by 3,024 thousand euros compared to the same period last year. 1,100 thousand euros i.e 36% of the decrease was driven by the decrease of recurring fixed costs of Baltika's head office. One of the goals of the company's restructuring plan announced in March 2019 was to reduce Baltika Group's fixed costs by 2 million euros by the end of 2020. Restructuring activities started in April-May and by the end of 2019 about 50% of the target (900 thousand euros) was achieved and by the end of the first half of 2020 the remaining 50% of the target has been successfully achieved.

Consolidated statement of financial position

 

30 June 2020

31 Dec 2019

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

1,400

264

Trade and other receivables

327

621

Inventories

7,253

7,644

Assets classified as held for sale

0

28

Total current assets

8,980

8,557

Non-current assets

 

 

Deferred income tax asset

281

281

Other non-current assets

235

222

Property, plant and equipment

1,429

1,683

Right-of-use assets

11,537

16,040

Intangible assets

549

536

Total non-current assets

14,031

18,762

TOTAL ASSETS

23,011

27,319

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

31

1,731

Lease liabilities

3,972

5,383

Trade and other payables

6,050

4,118

Total current liabilities

10,053

11,232

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

3,448

488

Lease liabilities

8,041

12,396

Total non-current liabilities

11,489

12,884

TOTAL LIABILITIES

21,542

24,116

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

Share capital at par value

5,408

5,408

Share premium

0

0

Reserves

820

4,045

Retained earnings

-6,250

-341

Net profit (loss) for the period

1,491

-5,909

TOTAL EQUITY

1,469

3,203

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

23,011

27,319


Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

 

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

6m 2020

6m 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

3,707

10,463

9,844

19,733

Client bonus provision

0

0

0

0

Revenue after client bonus provision

3,707

10,463

9,844

19,733

Cost of goods sold

-1,885

-4,715

-5,275

-9,551

Gross profit

1,822

5,748

4,569

10,182

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution costs

-2,806

-5,026

-7,006

-10,055

Administrative and general expenses

-718

-887

-1,510

-1,485

Other operating income (-expense)

5,841

-68

5,878

49

Operating profit (loss)

4,139

-233

1,931

-1,309

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

-174

-383

-440

-749

Profit (loss) before income tax

3,965

-616

1,491

-2,058

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

0

0

0

0

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit (loss) for the period

3,965

-616

1,491

-2,058

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

3,965

-616

1,491

-2,058

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share from net loss for the period, EUR

0.07

-0.03

0.03

-0.07

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share from net loss for the period, EUR

0.07

-0.03

0.03

-0.07


Flavio Perini
Member of the Management Board, CEO
flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com


Attachment

