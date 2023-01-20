Balmoral haggis and chicken pie with neeps and tatties recipe

Balmoral pie with neeps and tatties recipe - Haarala Hamilton

Balmoral chicken is an old-fashioned ‘dinner party’ dish, chicken breasts stuffed with haggis and wrapped in bacon, with a creamy peppercorn sauce. Quite a few Scottish butchers have turned it into a pie – genius. Here is my version with neeps and tatties.

Timings

40 minutes, plus chilling time

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves

6-8

Ingredients

8 big chicken thighs, skin on and bone in

2 tbsp olive oil

130g bacon lardons

300g haggis, in chunks

3 large leeks, trimmed, coarse leaves removed

50g butter

leaves from 4 sprigs of thyme

70g plain flour

500ml chicken stock

4 tbsp whisky (not your best single malt)

200ml double cream

1¼ tbsp grain mustard

550g puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

For the mash

800g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

500g swede, peeled and cut into chunks

50g butter

50ml milk, warmed

Method

1. Heat the oven to 190C/180C fan/gas mark 5.

2. Put the thighs in a roasting tin and paint with a tablespoon and a half of oil. Season. Roast for 40 minutes until the skin is golden and the chicken is cooked.

3. Meanwhile, fry the bacon in the rest of the oil until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon on to kitchen paper.

4. Add the haggis pieces and fry them, trying not to let them fall apart. Lift out with a slotted spoon on to kitchen paper.

5. Cut the leeks into 1.5cm rounds. Heat 15g of the butter in a saucepan or frying pan and cook the leeks with the thyme leaves over a medium-low heat for about 15 minutes. Add a tablespoon of water if necessary, to keep the pan moist. The leeks should be tender, not falling apart. Set aside.

6. When the chicken is cooked, leave it to cool then remove the skin. Take the meat off the bones and put it in a bowl. You should end up with 500g meat. If you have more, keep it for something else.

7. Cut the meat into chunks (tiny pieces won’t give the pie filling enough body).

8. Melt the rest of the butter in a large pan. Stir in the flour with a wooden spoon, until it starts to smell slightly toasty. Take off the heat.

9. Slowly add the stock, stirring well after each addition. When you have added half the stock, and the mixture is smooth, add the rest all in one go. Stir in the whisky and cream. Bring to the boil, stirring all the time. The mixture will thicken considerably.

10. Season well and turn down to a simmer, and cook for another three minutes, longer if the mixture is thin. Stir in the mustard.

11. Gently incorporate the chicken, haggis, bacon and leeks.

12. Scrape the filling into a pie dish (mine’s about 25 x 30cm; shallow is best to give the largest surface area), cover with cling film and put in the fridge. The filling must be cold before the pastry goes on top.

13. Set the oven to 200C/190C fan/gas mark 6 and put a baking sheet into it.

14. Roll the pastry out to about 2cm larger than the top of the pie. Brush the lip of the pie dish with water. Make a rim with strips of pastry the same width as the lip and press these on to it. Brush the pastry rim with water then put the lid on top. Press firmly down to seal. Cut off any excess and make decorations for the top with the trimmings, if you like.

15. Chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

16. Brush the top with the egg and make four little slits so steam can escape. Knock up the edges of the pastry to help it rise. Slide the pie on to the preheated oven sheet and bake for 35 minutes, until golden brown and puffy.

17. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes and swede separately in boiling water until tender (the swede will take longer). Drain.

18. Put the potatoes back on the hob in the saucepan, with a clean tea towel and lid on top of them. Heat on a very low temperature to dry out for about four minutes. This makes better, fluffier mash.

19. Add the swede and mash together with the butter. Add the warm milk gradually. Season well and serve with

the pie.