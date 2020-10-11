Balmoral gift shop no longer selling Prince Andrew postcards

The gift shop at Balmoral Castle is no longer selling postcards of the Duke of York to visiting tourists, it has emerged.

The shop at the Queen's Scottish residence no longer stocks images of the Duke, while postcards of the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex remain on sale, the Sun reported.

It comes in the wake of the Duke "stepping back" from public duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He has not appeared at any official royal engagement since, and was absent from the wedding photographs of his daughter Princess Beatrice.

A source said the Balmoral gift shop had only a "very small selection of postcards" which had not been restocked since 2017.

The Sun on Sunday reported that the shop, which has been reopened to visitors after the Queen departed from her summer retreat, had a glaring omission in its postcard selection.

One tourist told the newspaper: "Previously Andrew postcards have been on sale. But while there are postcards of Charles, Anne and Edward — and even the Queen's grandchildren, Beatrice and Eugenie — there is not one of the Duke of York.

View photos The Royal Family at Balmoral when Prince Andrew was a baby More

"When I asked if it was possible to buy one of Andrew, a sales assistant said 'No, we've taken them away. And they won't be making any more of them.'"

Another is reported as explaining: "I'm afraid he [Andrew] is very much on the naughty step."

The shop, which has an online branch, stocks Balmoral heather honey and cookies, jewellery and a range of Balmoral Blue clothing and accessories.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

The Duke has all-but disappeared from the Royal Family's official public life since a disastrous Newsnight interview in November in which he spoke of his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He has since come under extreme pressure to speak to US authorities investigating Epstein's crimes.

Photographed out driving on several occasions, he was last month seen visiting Balmoral while the Queen was in residence.

This summer, he attended the wedding of his daughter Princess Beatrice to Edwardo Mapelli Mozzi, but was not included in official photographs released from the day.