Balmain x Trudon's Candle Will Make Your Home Smell Like Flowers

Balmain and Trudon have partnered up in the release of a scented candle. The new iteration is a revamp of Trudon's best-selling Ernesto candle.

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's Creative Director, enlisted the help of perfumer Emilie Bouge to recreate the scents of the original candle but with a floral finish. The new fragrance is infused with Atlas cedarwood, gunpowder and cigar notes, along with a distinct touch of black rose for a feminine touch.

Encased in a unique glass container, the candle dons gold foil stripes and a red lacquer interior finish. Elsewhere, the candle's label is hand-applied directly onto the surface, while other gold foil logos are splayed across the chic, rectangular packaging.

The Balmain x Trudon candle is now available on Balmain and Trudon's websites, as well as at the brands' physical stores.