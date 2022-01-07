Balmain x Barbie to Release Collaboration Coupled With NFTs

Balmain and Barbie have partnered up on a multifaceted collection spanning physical fashion and NFTs. Building upon the new French style emulating the luxury giant's recent capsules, the ready-to-wear collection with accessories encompasses over 50 pieces in a multicultural and inclusive campaign.

This is the first time the doll brand is delving into the digital art space, creating three pieces of Ken and Barbie donned in Balmain apparel. Each NFT will come with brand-inspired items of a similar size, kickstarting new chapters in both the fashion and toy industries. A digital campaign accompanying the launch also features styling from Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall, with photos by Norbert Schoerner.

The physical collection is scheduled to drop on January 13 via the Balmain website, Mattel Creations and offline retail stores, while the NFTs will be auctioned from January 11 to 14 in a mintNFT format.

