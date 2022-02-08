Balmain Unveils Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Campaign

While fashion may be looking ahead to the Fall/Winter 2022 season with New York Fashion Week just on the horizon, Balmain is keeping us closer to the present as the French label has just released its Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear campaign.

Shot last September after the collection’s runway debut, in a burst of genius, creative director Olivier Rousteing made the last-minute decision to tap photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to capture his designs. Using the backstage of the La Seine Musicale, a Jean Nouvel-designed concert hall where the show took place, Balmain’s ready-to-wear collection takes on an entirely new life.

The building resembles an arena in these evocative images, transforming models Naomi Campbell, Lara Stone and Carla Bruni into statuesque gladiators. Compact purses are set ablaze, while a sensual blazer-bodysuit hybrid screams dominatrix energy with its strong shoulders and cinched waist, thanks to an opulently thick gold belt. Ever the 90’s icon, Campbell is a vision as she stands tall in the fashion house’s striking red midi knit bustier dress. Meanwhile, Stone exudes Balmain’s signature sex appeal in an ecru cage dress, perfectly accented with the brand’s Quilted Maxi Chain bag. Elsewhere, Bruni shines in an elegantly, yet edgy tweed dress, boasting an off the shoulder and deep-V neckline, as well as midriff-baring cutouts and a slit in the skirt for good measure.

Scroll through the stunning visuals above