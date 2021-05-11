Ballymurphy victim’s daughter warns against prevention of historic prosecutions

The daughter of a woman shot by the British Army 50 years ago has criticised suggestions that the Government is seeking to prevent historic prosecutions of military veterans.

The Queen’s Speech on Tuesday did not contain a Bill on legacy investigations, but a proposed new system is expected to focus on “information recovery and reconciliation” rather than criminal prosecutions which are unlikely to succeed.

Maura McGee, whose mother Joan Connolly was shot by a soldier in Ballymurphy in 1971, said: “I don’t agree with an amnesty for anybody.

“I think you have to go where the evidence leads you and if the evidence shows there was foul play whether you were wearing a uniform or a paramilitary uniform or you were wearing a T-shirt and jeans – if you killed someone you should answer for it.”

Solicitor for the Ballymurphy families Padraig O Muirigh said he had not seen the proposals in the Queen’s Speech but described any suggestion of an amnesty as “disgraceful”.

He said: “Any suggestion of an amnesty for soldiers is a disgraceful derogation of commitments.

“It won’t be any great surprise to the families who have been treated with contempt by the British Government for so long and they would argue there was already a de-facto amnesty in place during the conflict. The coroner commented quite a bit on the lack of investigations.

“No great shock but that does not make it any less disgraceful.”