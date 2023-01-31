Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing

  • Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    1/19

    California-Shooting

    Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dancer Lian Tang looks into The Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 where makeshift memorials have been set up for those killed in a mass shooting in the Monterey Park dance studio. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    2/19

    California-Shooting

    Dancer Lian Tang looks into The Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 where makeshift memorials have been set up for those killed in a mass shooting in the Monterey Park dance studio. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ming Ma, center, with community members during a dance event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
    3/19

    California Shooting Victims

    Ming Ma, center, with community members during a dance event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    4/19

    Harris California Shooting

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
    5/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    6/19

    Harris California Shooting

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
    7/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    8/19

    California-Shooting

    Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • From left to right, shooting victim Ming Ma with event organizers Lauren Woods and Kristina Hayes, and Star Ballroom Dance Studio's owner Maria Liang during an event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
    9/19

    California Shooting Victims

    From left to right, shooting victim Ming Ma with event organizers Lauren Woods and Kristina Hayes, and Star Ballroom Dance Studio's owner Maria Liang during an event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A woman writes a message on a wooden heart that displays the name of a victim at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    10/19

    California Shooting

    A woman writes a message on a wooden heart that displays the name of a victim at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A girl holds flowers near wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    11/19

    California Shooting

    A girl holds flowers near wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
    12/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • People write messages on wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    13/19

    California Shooting

    People write messages on wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman lights incense during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    14/19

    California Shooting

    A woman lights incense during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man sets down a candle during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    15/19

    California Shooting

    A man sets down a candle during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
    16/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Vice President Kamala Harris walks toward the media after laying flowers at a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    17/19

    Harris California Shooting

    Vice President Kamala Harris walks toward the media after laying flowers at a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, left, and Ming Wei Ma at the American Chinese Spring Festival Gala in California in January 2022. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. (Peter Phung via AP)
    18/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, left, and Ming Wei Ma at the American Chinese Spring Festival Gala in California in January 2022. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. (Peter Phung via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, right, and Ming Wei Ma in January 2022 at a seafood restaurant in Rosemead, Calif. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. Ma was the manager of the ballroom. (Peter Phung via AP)
    19/19

    California Shooting Victims

    This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, right, and Ming Wei Ma in January 2022 at a seafood restaurant in Rosemead, Calif. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. Ma was the manager of the ballroom. (Peter Phung via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Dancer Lian Tang looks into The Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 where makeshift memorials have been set up for those killed in a mass shooting in the Monterey Park dance studio. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Ming Ma, center, with community members during a dance event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris visits a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
From left to right, shooting victim Ming Ma with event organizers Lauren Woods and Kristina Hayes, and Star Ballroom Dance Studio's owner Maria Liang during an event in July 2021. (Kristina Hayes via AP)
A woman writes a message on a wooden heart that displays the name of a victim at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A girl holds flowers near wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Tom family via AP)
People write messages on wooden hearts displaying names of victims at a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A woman lights incense during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, late Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Year's celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A man sets down a candle during a vigil outside Monterey Park City Hall, blocks from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
This photo provided by niece Fonda Quan shows Mymy Nhan. Nhan, 65, and multiple other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., leaving their survivors devastated. (Fonda Quan via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris walks toward the media after laying flowers at a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, left, and Ming Wei Ma at the American Chinese Spring Festival Gala in California in January 2022. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. (Peter Phung via AP)
This photo provided by Peter Phung shows Phung, right, and Ming Wei Ma in January 2022 at a seafood restaurant in Rosemead, Calif. Ma was one of 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., that is popular with older Asian Americans. Ma was the manager of the ballroom. (Peter Phung via AP)
JAMIE STENGLE, RIO YAMAT and DEEPA BHARATH
·9 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park that is popular with older Asian Americans.

“It’s always happy, people just come and have fun, they just love dancing,” Peter Phung, a singer who has performed there and frequently stopped by to sing karaoke as well, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Following the attack, the gunman went to another nearby ballroom but was disarmed before anyone was shot. He fled — and on Sunday shot and killed himself.

As the week went on, a makeshift memorial with flowers and photos grew in front of the Star Ballroom. And as of Monday, a GoFundMe organized by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California was nearing $1 million for the families of the victims.

Here are profiles of the 11 people killed:

LILAN LI

LiLan Li, 63, who had gone to the Star Ballroom to celebrate the Lunar New Year with friends, was “a pillar of strength and optimism,” her daughter wrote in a fundraising campaign.

“Stolen is the grandmother whose granddaughter fell asleep many a night nestled in between her loving arms!” daughter Min Yi wrote on the GoFundMe website. “Taken away from us is an opportunity for her grandson to ever feel her love and warmth!”

The post on GoFundMe, organized by her nephew, Hao Hua Tan, said that much of Li's immediate family and close friends live in China, and the family is hoping to raise money to not only help with funeral costs but to also bring them to California for the funeral.

DIANA TOM

Diana Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

Her family said that she went to the ballroom to celebrate the Lunar New Year by dancing with her friends.

“To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others,” her family said.

Phung, the singer, remembered Tom as “very friendly, outgoing,” and said that in addition to her passion for dance, she would also frequently perform karaoke at the venue.

Tom's family said that after she was wounded at the Star Ballroom, she was hospitalized in critical condition. She died Sunday.

XIUJUAN YU

Xiujuan Yu, 57, was a married mother of three who “worked tirelessly” to provide for her family, her niece Kathleen Fong wrote in a fundraising campaign to cover funeral costs.

Yu immigrated about a decade ago from China to the U.S., where she and her family, Fong wrote, "have done their best to make a life for themselves” by “working odd jobs and taking on labor-intensive occupations to make ends meet.”

Fong wrote on GoFundMe that Yu and her husband also were financially supporting their twins’ college educations at California universities, where they are studying sports medicine and kinesiology.

Now, Fong wrote, her aunt “will never be able to witness what she dreamed of for all these years.”

Yu, who celebrated her birthday in December, was at the ballroom on the night of the shooting to celebrate the Lunar New Year with friends, but never returned home.

After “days of uncertainty, anxiety, and waiting in worry,” Fong said, Yu was identified as one of the 11 victims.

“Personally, this still doesn’t feel real,” Yu’s niece wrote. “It happened all too quickly.”

Fong did not immediately respond to interview requests from The Associated Press.

MING WEI MA

Ming Wei Ma, 72, was the manager of the Star Ballroom and a talented dancer himself. He was described by those who knew him as always smiling, helping out and making people feel welcome.

“He was a genuine, special person who was loved by all,” Walter Calderon, a dance instructor who held events there, told The Associated Press.

Calderon said that while Ma didn’t speak much English, he conveyed a lot with his facial expressions.

Siu Fong told the AP she would sometimes lead karaoke outings for older people there, where Ma would always say hello to everyone. “He would go into my session, and talk to the singers and greet them.”

MYMY NHAN

Mymy Nhan, 65, was a regular at Star Ballroom. She had been the main caretaker for her mother, who recently died, and was looking forward to the dance hall's Lunar New Year celebrations as a way to “start the year fresh," her niece Fonda Quan said.

“It is comforting to know that she enjoyed her last dance, even though it was her last dance,” she continued.

Tiffany Liou, a reporter with WFAA television station in Dallas, wrote for the station's website that for Nhan, her husband’s aunt, “her family was her passion.” Liou said that Nhan had no children but “loved her nieces and nephews like her own.”

“She was kind to all strangers. Her warm smile was contagious. She was everyone’s biggest cheerleader," Liou wrote.

Nhan, who was of Chinese descent, was raised in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. in 1985, Liou wrote.

VALENTINO ALVERO

Valentino Alvero, 68, was remembered as a dedicated family man who loved ballroom dancing and was “the life of any party,” his family said in statement.

Alvero was “a loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three granddaughters fiercely, an uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own,” his family said in a statement.

“He loved people and hearing about their lives and in return, he shared his own stories with so much enthusiasm that you couldn’t help but listen and laugh along with him,” the family said.

The statement said Alvero, a devout Catholic, loved ballroom dancing.

“We hope that he danced to his heart’s content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven,” the family said.

WEN TAU YU

Wen Tau Yu, 64, was retired, but he'd recently returned to school to study to be a pharmacist, his son said.

“He was 64 years old and retired, but he was exploring his second career,” Szu Fa Yu told The New York Times. “I really admire him for that.”

Wen Tau Yu had immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, where he was a manager at an agricultural company, his son said.

On Saturday, the family had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year before his father went out to celebrate with friends. When his father's friends said he'd never made it to lunch the next day, the family reported to police that he was missing.

Szu Fa Yu said that if his father was a dancer, he didn't know about it.

YU LUN KAO

Yu Lun Kao, 72, was a longtime member of the dance community in Monterey Park, and he was known to practice for hours.

“All day long, that’s how much he loved dancing,” Alex Satrin, an instructor who teaches at Star Ballroom, told The New York Times.

Satrin said that Kao, who also went by Andy, had participated in his group classes and also frequently practiced on his own.

Kao's brother, Alan Kao, told the newspaper that his brother worked in the construction business after coming to California from Taiwan two decades ago.

MUOI DAI UNG

Muoi Dai Ung, 67, who came to the U.S. from Vietnam over a decade ago to be with family members who fled the country in the 1970s and 1980s, was an extrovert who loved to dance, her family said.

Her niece, Juily Phun, told the Washington Post that her aunt came to the U.S. in hopes of building a life here “different from the sorrows she had experienced.”

On Saturday, Ung, who worked multiple jobs, including as a seamstress, had gone to the Star Ballroom to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her best friend.

A statement from Ung's family described her as "complicated, messy, easy to love and sometimes hard to understand from the outside.”

This month, Ung's daughter was visiting her from overseas. “She came to see her mother, and now she has to bury her,” Phun said.

NANCY LIU

Hongying Jian, 62, who was known as Nancy Liu, and her husband Jeff were regulars at the Star Ballroom, their daughter said.

“They know everyone,” Juno Blees told The New York Times.

The couple emigrated from China more than 25 years ago and did everything together, Blees said. They liked to socialize at the dance hall because the clientele were about their age, and many were also Asian immigrants.

A neighbor, Serena Liu, described Nancy Liu as “a very nice, cute, kind person” who liked to sing, play piano and go out dancing.

“She used to say she can make friends with anyone if she wants,” Liu told the Los Angeles Times.

On Saturday night, Jeff Liu was near the entrance when he witnessed the gunman storm in and open fire. He saw his wife collapse, Blees said.

They got separated and he never saw her again.

Jeff Liu's shoulder was grazed by two bullets. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

CHIA LING YAU

Chia Ling Yau, 76, had a passion for music, dance and travel, his family said in a statement, the Washington Post reported.

Yau’s family said he was a caring father, uncle, brother and friend who was a happy, fun-loving person. His family said that he was the kind of friend who was generous with his time, and to his children “he was generous with words of love and affirmation.”

___

Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas and Yamat contributed from Las Vegas. Also contributing to this report were reporters Terry Tang and Amy Taxin in Monterey Park, Calif.; reporter Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; and researchers Jennifer Farrar and Rhonda Shafner in New York.

Latest Stories

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Sports world reacts to death of Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull

    Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni