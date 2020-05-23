Ballpark for rent: Double-A team lists stadium for Airbnb rentals

With baseball shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, minor league teams have been coming up with alternative uses for their home ballparks in order to make a little money. Among those teams is the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

As we learned Saturday, Pensacola is doing more than opening its doors and allowing fans to come in for social-distancing movie night or discus golf. The ballclub is letting fans stay the night at Blue Wahoos Stadium if they rent it out through Airbnb.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA affiliate for Twins) just listed their stadium on Airbnb. For $1,500/night, you'll get...



- Access to the newly renovated clubhouse, batting cage, and field

- Bats, balls, and helmets provided

- Bedroom with 10 beds



Deal of the century? pic.twitter.com/xD4ihwdLDr — Morning Brew (@MorningBrew) May 23, 2020

There really is a first for everything. Especially during these unique times.

Other teams, like the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, are hosting a Drive-In Fireworks over Memorial Day weekend. On Friday night, the Daytona Tortugas hosted a social-distancing movie night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Fittingly, they were showing 42.

GOOSEBUMPS. Watching 42 on the same field that Jackie graced for the first time in his professional career. Amidst uncertain times, this is a night we will never forget.



Welcome to Jackie Robinson Ballpark. We are the Daytona Tortugas. This is our community. #ForThe386 pic.twitter.com/MR3TKQyuWT — Daytona Tortugas (@daytonatortugas) May 23, 2020

Those all look and sound like great events. But renting out the entire ballpark is next level.

Here’s the full description of the Blue Wahoos experience from Airbnb:

For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on AirBnB, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history. Whether you'd like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental.

It’s tough to decide what the coolest part of this experience would be.

On one hand, those clubhouse couches look like a comfortable place to kick back and relax. Hanging out there with your friends, some refreshments and a good movie on the TV sounds pretty good.

Then again, who wants to relax when you have the run of a ballpark and batting cage access? How many chances will we ever get to take hacks at a minor league ballpark? The answer is likely never, unless we rent out Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It’s a chance for fans to hang out with friends and family and create some memories in a setting they never thought possible. That’s a pretty cool deal.

