Balloon review – trouble on the Tibetan steppes

Tibet, the early 80s; China’s recently imposed one child policy conflicts with the Buddhist beliefs of a family of sheep farmers. Already a mother of three, Drolkar (Sonam Wangmo) discovers that she is pregnant shortly after her father-in-law dies. The latest film from the acclaimed writer-director Pema Tseden casts a typically wry eye over the collision between modernity and tradition in 1980s Tibet, paying particular attention to gentle comic details, delicate layers of symbolism and improbable shots of sheep being transported on motorbikes.