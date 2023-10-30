Ballon d'Or Feminin: Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati wins award for first time

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for the first time.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful year as she helped her club triumph in the Spanish top flight and Champions League, and her country win the World Cup in the summer.

She was also crowned Uefa's player of the year in August.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps achieved a fifth place finish while team-mate Rachel Daly was 10th.

Fellow Lionesses Millie Bright and Georgia Stanway were also among the nominees.

Bonmati scored three goals at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as Spain went on to beat England in the final to win the trophy.

She has now won four league titles with Barcelona and two Champions Leagues.

This was the fifth edition of the Ballon d'Or Feminin, with Bonmati's Spain and Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas winning the past two.

More to follow.