A Ballon d’Or shindig-shaped slot in the diaries of Messi and Ronaldo

END OF AN ERA?

On Wednesday, France Football announced their shortlists for this year’s Ballon d’Or but they cruelly omitted Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the men’s lineup, as neither appeared alongside the likes of former Charlton winger Ademola Lookman, one-time Leyton Orient loanee Harry Kane and ex-Rotherham goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Instead, for the first time since 2003, CR7 and Messi are wondering what to do with an empty diary when October’s shindig comes around.

How has it come to be that these two legends of the game are being told they are not good enough? Has no one explained to France Football about Ronaldo’s 44 goals in 45 matches for Al-Nassr in 2023-24? It is a major shun for the Saudi Pro League, which some people think is a retirement village where residents are paid handsomely for wandering the grounds. But not everyone can thrive in such a climate: just look at Jordan Henderson, who managed six months of plodding around Al-Ettifaq’s pitch in front of 7,000 spectators. Henderson struggled so much that he had to retreat to the warming bosom of Ajax.

Meanwhile, Messi already has 11 goals in 12 matches in 2024 and is still in his prime at a sprightly 37. To be fair, he captained Argentina to Copa América success, too, but he was only able to perform on the international stage thanks to MLS preparing him for the rigours of giving Ecuador, Canada and Colombia a shooing. Messi was even called up to play in an All-Star game, not many can say that. Admittedly, he was knacked and could not play but that’s not the point.

The sad truth is that age catches up with everyone, even the Social Media Disgrace warriors steeped more in acceptance than anger, knowing this is the “end of an era”. They couldn’t go on for ever pummelling decent teams; sometimes it’s nice to open the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed, or to defeat a team from Nashville. It can’t all be about Big Cup, the Premier League or La Liga for these lads, they need to pass the baton on. And the next generation is ready to take over, don’t worry about that. There is young whippersnapper Granit Xhaka, 32 later this month, Roma’s Mats Hummels, 36 in December, and the retired Toni Kroos. It’s impossible to keep up with that pace, even for the best of us. Messi and Ronaldo are the best of enemies – you cannot have one without the other. Everyone knows that.

Scotland 1-1 Poland in the Nations League.

“It is true that it is a relatively small number compared to the almost 780,000 matches that are played annually, but we are not going to trivialise it. We have a problem, and we want to eradicate it. I do not rule out that we will one day stop using assistant referees” – Dutch FA president Jan Dirk van der Zee admits it is considering whether to bin the offside law in amateur football, due to the rising number of matches halted by violence over disputed decisions – last season, it was 1,864 of them, a 58% rise in the past five years.

After watching Hampton & Richmond Borough score a late winner at Weymouth in National League South on Tuesday night, at the end of the match the entire squad came to the away end and shook hands with, or fist-bumped, every single travelling supporter. There were only 14 of us, but you wouldn’t get that from Chelsea is all I’m saying” – Tony Whybrow.

I for one am all in favour of dynamic pricing (yesterday’s Quote of the Day). As a Partick Thistle supporter, I look forward to my face-price £22 ticket being sold on matchday for £1.75 with a bonus pie thrown in for good measure” – Peter Allan.

You ask whether morning kick-offs may become a thing (yesterday’s Football Daily, full email edition). I recall back in October 2005, Manchester City played Everton at the ungodly hour of 11.15am on a Sunday morning. A stupidly early start for travelling fans, with the vagaries of Sunday bus and train services, no pubs or bars open before kick-off and while people complain about the current lack of atmosphere at the Etihad, there was a very good reason why it was non-existent that day. Needless to say, this was all to suit pay-per-view TV so as not to clash with the afternoon’s ‘Super Sunday’ (Arsenal v Birmingham, plus Liverpool v Chelsea)” – John Caley.

The Football Weekly pod squad are back for an extra show to discuss everything from Villa’s Big Cup ticket prices to Leicester’s great PSR escape.

Liechtenstein haven’t won a match in four years (their last victory was against San Marino in 2020). San Marino haven’t won in 20 years (since beating Liechtenstein in 2004). So, the Nations League League D, Group 1 opener between the two has suddenly taken on a greater meaning. Who will break their duck? Will the nation of San Marino be dancing in the streets of … checks notes … the city of San Marino? Or is an inevitable 0-0 draw destined in the stars?

Sutton United have confirmed they postponed their women’s fixture against Ebbsfleet because of concerns over the safety of players, after the club were criticised for signing a transgender goalkeeper.

In due diligence news, the football hierarchy at Manchester United, led by Big Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been left underwhelmed so far this season and Erik ten Hag’s job is under threat if performances do not improve.

Australia’s World Cup qualifying campaign is already in a spot of bother after they slumped to a flamin’ 1-0 home defeat against Bahrain, who recorded a win over the Socceroos for the first time.

Newcastle suit Paul Mitchell is not overly fearful of Eddie Howe’s head being turned by a potential approach from England. “I’ve never been scared of interest in our head coach,” he purred. “Especially from the Football Association.”

Morgan Gibbs-White is among the new faces in Lee Carsley’s squad and reckons the interim manager is ideal for the role long-term. “I felt he really deserves it and it suits him perfectly,” chimed the Nottingham Forest No 10.

Four goals from Caitlin Foord helped Arsenal seal a 6-0 rout of Rangers to open their Women’s Big Cup campaign in fine style.

Aston Villa’s decision to charge between £70 and £97 for Big Cup home tickets this season has unsurprisingly incurred the wrath of their fans. They’ve been accused of being “out of touch” by the supporters’ trust.

And Juan Mata is still going strong at the age of 36. Having left Vissel Kobe in January 2024, the former Manchester United playmaker has signed for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers on a flamin’ one-year deal.

“Obnoxious, rude, disrespectful, arrogant … it seems like the only way they take you into consideration is this thing they call ‘charisma’. Well then, I don’t want charisma. We’ve shown that being normal can work, too. You don’t have to be winding people up all day.” Wise words from Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, in this sitdown with Sid Lowe that is well worth your time.

Scotland kick off their Nations League campaign on a run of one victory in 12 – against Gibraltar – and with the fallout from a miserable Euros reverberating from Wick to Wigtownshire. Ewan Murray has more.

Ben Fisher on Wales preparing for the Craig Bellamy Experience.

Croatia’s and Portugal’s greatest face each other in Lisbon with neither yet ready to tear himself away from international football. Here’s Jonathan Liew on Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Chelsea and Saudi target Victor Osimhen ended up taking his talents to Galatasaray – for now. By Ed Aarons.

And it took just 735 days for Erling Haaland to bag seven more Premier League hat-tricks after his first. Richard Foster looks at the remarkable record.

Peter Bonetti and a host of onlookers behind the goal watch the ball fly past him into the net during a charity match between Chelsea and Surrey’s cricketers at the Oval in July 1971.

TO THE OVAL!