Ballon d’Or Awards LIVE: Latest updates as Lionel Messi favourite and Jude Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy

Lionel Messi is the bookies favourite to win the Ballon d’Or (AFP via Getty Images)

The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris this evening when football’s most prestigious prize is presented to the best footballer from the 2022/23 season.

Lionel Messi, the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, is the most decorated winner of all time with seven triumphs to his name. His heroics in helping Argentina win the World Cup mean Messi looks likely to extend his record with an eighth win but he faces competition from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland who had a record-breaking season of his own and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe after he won Ligue 1 and played a huge part in taking France to the World Cup final.

The women’s award, the Ballon d’Or Féminin, will also be handed out this evening. Spain’s Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to succeed Alexia Putellas as the award winner after leading Spain to their Women’s World Cup triumph and Barcelona to the Women’s Champions League but there may be some surprises in store at the ceremony.

Follow along for the latest updates from the Ballon d’Or awards in Paris with our liveblog below:

Ballon d’Or Awards

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or for an eighth time

Early list reveals Mohamed Salah 11th, Harry Kane in 19th

Jude Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy

Vinicius Jr succeeeds Sadio Mane as winner of Socrates award

Barcelona win Club of the Year award for FCB Femeni’s triumphs in 22/23

Emi Martinez wins Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper

Erling Haaland wins Gerd Muller award for most goals

Man City win Club of the Year for men’s game after treble triumph

Aitana Bonmati wins Ballon d’Or Feminin 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

21:14 , Karl Matchett

Mary Earps fifth, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr finished as runner-up. Tenth and 11th for Lionesses too, with Rachel Daly and Millie Bright in those positions respectively.

Here is the full 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or ranking ⬇️#ballondor pic.twitter.com/VhsQaj91ib — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

21:09 , Karl Matchett

Story continues

Bonmati speaks after receiving her prize:

“I’m very proud to receive the award tonight, it has been a unique year. This is an individual prize but football is a team sport so I would like to extend this to all my teammates at Barcelona and Spain. I wouldn’t have the success without them.”

Joan Laporta is given special note by Bonmati for the support offered to the women’s team, while the Spain star has congratulations for the other nominees.

“Keep living by example and keep fighting for a more peaceful and equal world,” she adds in English.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE - Aitana Bonmati wins Ballon d’Or Feminin

21:06 , Karl Matchett

Novak Djokovic is on stage to do the presentation for the Ballon d’Or Feminin and the final four. The tennis maestro reveals he’s a Red Star Belgrade fan...as well as AC Milan. A bit of tennis chatter and he reveals he wants to claim Olympic gold in Paris next year as a big career goal he has left.

Onto the award.

Bonmati, Kerr, Paralluelo and Rolfo are the final four...

Aitana Bonmati wins women’s Ballon d’Or!

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

21:00 , Karl Matchett

And continuing the same way, the next three for the men. Two from Man City in this group.

7th Alvarez, Argentina

6th Vinicius Jr, Brazil

5th Rodri, Spain

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:57 , Karl Matchett

On we go with the next rankings for the big awards and another Lioness in the reveal - goalkeeper Mary Earps takes fifth.

7th Popp, Germany

6th Carmona, Spain

5th Earps, England

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:52 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City are given the nod as Club of the Year in the men’s game, somewhat unsurprisingly. They won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Seven Ballon d’Or nominees are here tonight so they are all up on stage along with some club suits to receive the award.

“We are very proud, we enjoyed a really good season. But we all know this is not the product of one season, it’s more than a decade of hard work,” said Ferran Soriano.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:49 , Karl Matchett

Haaland is asked his thoughts on the noble art of plundering goals and leaving defences downhearted.

“If I’m giving advice it’s to stay hungry, especially as a striker. Be ready and be in the moment, stay sharp and want to score, want to have this feeling as I had quite a few times last season. It’s as easy as that - chase this feeling!”

Lineker gives his assessment on the massive Norwegian:

“His movement is so good, his anticipation. Goalscoring is like mathematics. It’s formula not instinct: make runs into space where you think you can score if the ball goes there. It’s the law of probability and he does it better than anyone else at the moment.”

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Gerd Muller trophy next..no prizes for guessing who top scored for club and country!

Lewandowski in fifth with 36 goals. Messi fourth hit 38. Kane managed 40 to take third.

Mbappe scored a whopping 54, he’s second.

Erling Haaland with a thoroughly ridiculous 56 goals!

“Thanks to Man City for making myself every single day, the staff and Pep. I always want to thank my family and people around me for making me who I am today,” he said. We now get to watch every single one of those strikes in a video montage.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:38 , Karl Matchett

Gary Lineker is on stage now to present the Gerd Muller award, the one handed to the year’s biggest goal machine.

“Football has evolved a lot. I personally think it’s better and better, the competition is better and there are so many incredible players who are a credit to the game. I’m proud of young players speaking up about important issues. The game on the field is in good shape,” our Match of the Day face says.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:35 , Karl Matchett

“French people still think about every day - was it the save of your life?” Drogba asks the stopper. He does begin to respond but boos interrupt him - Drogba has to silence a few in the crowd jeering while Martinez is talking, saying sporting respect must be shown.

That gets a few bits of applause. Honestly, it’s not Uefa you know!

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:31 , Karl Matchett

Time for the best goalkeeper to step forward and claim their award. And not drop it, obviously.

Ederson, Bounou, Martinez, Courtois or Ter Stegen?

Drogba announces Martinez as the winner! A few cheers as he takes to the stage. Alberto Martinez comes on stage too, Emi’s father, to hand over the award.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:27 , Karl Matchett

A full run-down of the Feminin nominees from 30 through to the top ten...well, we know to eighth already so here you go.

8 Guijarro, Spain

9 Caicedo, Colombia

10 Daly, England

11 Bright, England

12 Miyazawa, Japan

13 Oberdorf, Germany

14 Diani, France

15 Ilestedt, Sweden

16 Leon, Spain

17 Raso, Australia

18 Pajor, Poland

19 Reiten, Norway

20 Oshoala, Nigeria

21 Redondo, Spain

22 McCabe, Ireland

23 Stanway, England

24 Shaw, Jamaica

25 Smith, USA

26 Renard, France

27 Hasegawa, Japan

28 Debinha, Brazil

29 Roord, Netherlands

30 Van Domselaar, Netherland

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:19 , Karl Matchett

Club president Joan Laporta recieves the award for Club of the Year, for the achievements of the women’s team across 2022/23.

FCB Femeni won the Liga F in Spain, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League. In league play they lost only once across 30 matches, winning a wild 28 of them.

It’s their Champions League final comeback which stands out though, 2-0 down after 37 minutes to Wolfsburg before before roaring back to win 3-2.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:16 , Karl Matchett

On we go with the listing in the Ballon d’Or Feminin, the first three inside the top ten being named...including one of the Lionesses.

10th: Rachel Daly - England

9th: Linda Caicedo - Colombia

8th: Patricia Guijarro - Spain

And for the men, the same:

10th: Luka Modric - Croatia

9th: Bernardo Silva - Portugal

8th: Victor Osimhen - Nigeria

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:09 , Karl Matchett

The full Kopa Trophy list and Bellingham’s words on receiving the trophy.

« Winning this trophy means a lot »



💬 @BellinghamJude winner of the Kopa Trophy#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dDdBdtkLny — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

20:08 , Karl Matchett

Luka Modrid comes in at No.10! We’re heading along at a clip. Good stuff. Straight into the Socrates award now.

This was only brought in last year, with Sadio Mane the winner for his humanitarian work.

Prince Albert II of Monaco is here to present the award and he hands it over to Vinicius Jr!

The Real Madrid man was appointed head of Fifa’s anti-racism player committee earlier this year. He has also been involved with work with underprivileged youngsters in his home nation.

Didier Drogba offers Vini Jr the opportunity to send a “strong message” on racism to the football world.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE - Jude Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy

20:01 , Karl Matchett

Didier Drogba and journalist Sandy Heribert are on stage and we’re straight on with it with the first award, the Kopa Trophy.

And it goes to Jude Bellingham! That was fast. He has enjoyed a brilliant start with Real Madrid but this award is for last season, his work with Dortmund and England at the World Cup. Jamal Musiala finishes runner-up!

Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Kopa Trophy, congrats 👏#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Od05dyIecy — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:56 , Karl Matchett

So what else do we get for our money tonight? Not just the Ballon d’Or and Feminin, but also the Kopa and Yashin trophies we’ve mentioned previously. PLUS! The following three:

Gerd Muller Trophy, for the striker to score the most goals for club and country

Socrates Award, which recognises humanitarian work

Club of the year award

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:53 , Karl Matchett

L’Equipe are showing the clips of the 11th to 15th players now - Emi Martinez’s highlights reel from the World Cup was pretty special, particularly that final save from Randal Kolo Muani. So many sliding doors moments in that match!

And yet he’s not the top ranked goalkeeper, with Yassine Bounou, of Morocco and Sevilla last season, pipping him in 13th.

A few Lewandowski goals, some Gundogan assists and then Mohamed Salah’s trickery, finishing and celebrations.

That’s your handful on the cusp of the top ten - soon we’ll be into the chosen few for the main event.

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:48 , Karl Matchett

All three English players revealed there have had great starts to 2023/24 season too, in three different leagues now of course: Kane in Germany, Bellingham in Spain and Saka remaining in the Premier League.

Congrats to PFA YPOTY @BukayoSaka87, 24th in the 2023 Men’s #BallonDor rankings 👏 pic.twitter.com/W38cCST0pZ — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:45 , Karl Matchett

We’re about 15 minutes from the ceremony due to be starting, with Didier Drogba the master presenter this evening.

Mbappe is in the house...so too the trophy itself. Would he be a cert to be lifting it if he had been on the winning team in the World Cup final ten months ago?

Amanda Ilestedt on the red carpet ❤️#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/BYvQiZVWs7 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 30, 2023

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:42 , Karl Matchett

Interestingly, the Ballon d’Or nominees have just been released in the order they finished...up to the top ten of course!

Here are the finishers 11th to 30th in the men’s award:

11. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

12. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

13. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Sevilla/Al-Hilal)

14. Ilkay Gundogan (Germany, Manchester City/Barcelona)

15. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

16. Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad)

17. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli)

18. Jude Bellingham (England, Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

19. Harry Kane (England, Tottenham/Bayern Munich)

20. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, Inter Milan)

21. Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid)

22. Min-jae Kim (South Korea, Napoli/Bayern Munich)

23. Andre Onana (Cameroon, Inter Milan/Manchester United)

24. Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)

25. Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, Leipzig/Manchester City)

26. Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich)

27. Nicolo Barella (Italy, Inter Milan)

28. Martin Odegaard (Norway, Arsenal)

28. Randal Kolo Muani (France, Eintracht Frankfurt/Paris St-Germain)

30. Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:40 , Karl Matchett

Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Erling Haaland all make their entrances, the Man City contingent stopping to take a few photos on the way and salute the waiting fans. Briefly, at least.

Haaland is grabbed for a quick word as he waltzes through and gives his customary brief, obvious and understated responses.

“I slept really well, I played really good yesterday. I think it’s every footballer’s dream to win so yeah. All the guys here deserve it.”

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:35 , Karl Matchett

The stars are arriving! Here’s the favourite for the men’s award tonight, Leo Messi with family alongside him.

Will he be celebrating title No.8 tonight? Well, let’s not spoil it too early...

What is the difference between the Ballon d’Or and The Best Fifa Awards?

19:30 , Karl Matchett

Just in case you were wondering what the main differences are between the two showpiece awards, here’s a quick explainer for you from back in February - when “The Best” awards were being given out - which details how they came about, who gives each one and how the voting systems work.

Tonight is very much Ballon d’Or night!

What is the difference between the Ballon d’Or and The Best Fifa Awards?

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:24 , Karl Matchett

It’s not all about the Ballon d’Or award for Lionel Messi - the big new signing of Inter Miami CF is a finalist for Major League Soccer's newcomer of the year too.

The league announced those up for its year-end awards Thursday with the winners being named throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs.

It is no surprise that Messi, Argentina's great who joined Inter Miami this summer, would be up for the honor. The global great has created a sensation since coming to play in the United States' top soccer league. He has posted 11 goals and eight assists since joining Miami for the MLS Leagues Cup competition in July.

Lionel Messi is a finalist for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:18 , Karl Matchett

Georgia Stanway says it is frustrating the Ballon d’Or ceremony taking place on the eve of a round of women’s international games was not “planned a little bit better”.

The England and Bayern Munich midfielder is among the nominees but will not be at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris as she prepares for the Lionesses’ match against Belgium in Leuven, part of a busy schedule of Nations League fixtures on Tuesday.

Stanway, whose international team-mates Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly have also been shortlisted for the prestigious awards, told a press conference regarding her nomination: “It’s very cool, and nice to get the accolade as well as a lot of the team-mates in the Lionesses.

“There’s a few people I would also add to the list who have had very, very successful years. It’s a real achievement to be amongst those names.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t be there. That’s something we spoke as a player group (about), and we just kind of said it would be nice in the future if it wasn’t on a matchday minus one, so that we could enjoy the experience. It is (frustrating), because it’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never know if you’re ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again, so it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars.”

More here:

Georgia Stanway disappointed to miss ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Ballon d’Or ceremony

Lionel Messi is no longer the best in the world but he still deserves one last Ballon d’Or

19:12 , Karl Matchett

For the eighth and probably last time, Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d’Or tonight. Messi will beat competition from Manchester City’s treble-winners, an inevitable result after he inspired Argentina to their first World Cup since Diego Maradona did the same in 1986. The betting has stopped, and the only mystery left at the Paris ceremony is to guess the fabric of his suit.

Messi’s journey can be told in football and in fashion choices. He collected his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 wearing a basic black suit and tie, looking like a boy at the school prom, and with each passing year his attire became more bold: the bow tie and tux in 2010, the velvet sheen in 2011 and the garish polka dots in 2012 symbolising the blooming confidence of a young man who could do no wrong, who could take a hideous suit like a bad pass and turn it into something great, or at least slightly less hideous, by dint of his own brilliance.

Things got a little out of hand in 2013 when he wore a full red ensemble, an outfit which, in hindsight, didn’t deserve to win. Messi was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo two years in a row, and when he finally resumed his throne in 2015, he did so back in a classic black tuxedo. In 2019, Messi’s simple grey tie was a suitably sombre look to end his four-year winless drought, before the shimmering sparkles of 2021 which lit him up like a galaxy as he claimed No 7.

Lawrence Ostlere takes a look at Messi’s magic - and his wardrobe - as the Ballon d’Or awards approach:

Lionel Messi is no longer the best in the world but he deserves one last Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:06 , Karl Matchett

...and the ‘modern’ era, also known as the Cristiano and Messi era. It’s fairly routine and repetitive, as far as being continually the greatest (as voted by those who do, at least) goes.

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2009 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2010 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2011 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2012 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2015 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2018 Luka Modric, Croatia

2019 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2020 Not Awarded, Covid

2021 Lionel Messi, Argentina

2022 Karim Benzema, France

2023 ... ?!

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

19:00 , Karl Matchett

How about a trek through history and the previous winners of the Ballon d’Or?

All the way back to 1990 we go! Let’s face it, not much point starting 2008 or any later as there aren’t too many names on it from that point...!

1990 Lothar Matthaus, Germany

1991 Jean Pierre Papin, France

1992 Marco van Basten, Netherlands

1993 Roberto Baggio, Italy

1994 Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria

1995 George Weah, Liberia

1996 Matthias Sammer, Germany

1997 Ronaldo, Brazil

1998 Zinedine Zidane, France

1999 Rivaldo, Brazil

2000 Luis Figo, Portugal

2001 Michael Owen, England

2002 Ronaldo, Brazil

2003 Pavel Nedved, Czech Republic

2004 Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine

2005 Ronaldinho, Brazil

2006 Fabio Cannavaro, Italy

2007 Kaka, Brazil

Ballon d’Or shortlist: Who are the nominees for 2023 award tonight?

18:54 , Karl Matchett

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is nominated for the Kopa Trophy?

Xavi (RB Leipzig / PSV Eindhoven)

Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund / Real Madrid)

Alejandro Balde (FC Barcelona)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (FC Barcelona)

Rasmus Höjlund (Atalanta / Manchester United)

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Elye Wahi (HSC Montpellier / RC Lens)

Ballon d’Or shortlist: Who are the nominees for 2023 award tonight?

18:48 , Karl Matchett

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is shortlisted for the Yashin Trophy?

Brice Samba (Lens)

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan and Manchester United)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Al-Hilal)

Ballon d’Or shortlist: Who are the nominees for 2023 award tonight?

18:42 , Karl Matchett

Ballon d’Or Féminin 2023: Who is nominated for the women’s award?

Daphne Van Domselaar (Twente and Aston Villa)

Lena Oberdorf (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hayley Raso (Manchester City and Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Lina Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Debinha (North Carlina Courage and Kansas City Current)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Jill Roord (Vfl Wolfsburg and Manchester City)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Ballon d’Or shortlist: Who are the nominees for 2023 award tonight?

18:36 , Karl Matchett

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is nominated for the men’s award?

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Manchester City)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan and Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City and Barcelona)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Al-Hilal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Rodrigo (Manchester City)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Kim Min-jae (Napoli and Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-German)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich)

Ballon d’Or awards LIVE

18:30 , Karl Matchett

A reminder that tonight’s not just about these two major awards for the men’s and women’s game.

We’ll also see the Yashin trophy handed out for the top goalkeeper of the year, and the Kopa trophy for the best youngster around.

The current holders of those two are Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona’s Gavi respectively.

Previous winners of the Yashin are Alisson Becker and Gianluigi Donnaruma.

And the earliest Kopa winners were Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri.

Ballon d’Or odds list

18:20 , Karl Matchett

Not much to split the favourites...only kidding. Leo Messi is far and away the favourite to win after triumphing at the World Cup. Odds from gambling.com:

Messi 1/9

Haaland 9/2

Vini Jr 50/1

De Bruyne 50/1

Rodri 50/1

And for the Feminin winner, Aitana Bonmati is a similarly overwhelming favourite:

Bonmati 1/5

Carmona 8/1

Earps 10/1

Kerr 16/1

Lionel Messi is no longer the best in the world but he still deserves one last Ballon d’Or

18:10 , Karl Matchett

For the eighth and probably last time, Lionel Messi will win the Ballon d’Or tonight. Messi will beat competition from Manchester City’s treble-winners, an inevitable result after he inspired Argentina to their first World Cup since Diego Maradona did the same in 1986. The betting has stopped, and the only mystery left at the Paris ceremony is to guess the fabric of his suit.

Messi’s journey can be told in football and in fashion choices. He collected his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 wearing a basic black suit and tie, looking like a boy at the school prom, and with each passing year his attire became more bold: the bow tie and tux in 2010, the velvet sheen in 2011 and the garish polka dots in 2012 symbolising the blooming confidence of a young man who could do no wrong, who could take a hideous suit like a bad pass and turn it into something great, or at least slightly less hideous, by dint of his own brilliance.

Things got a little out of hand in 2013 when he wore a full red ensemble, an outfit which, in hindsight, didn’t deserve to win. Messi was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo two years in a row, and when he finally resumed his throne in 2015, he did so back in a classic black tuxedo. In 2019, Messi’s simple grey tie was a suitably sombre look to end his four-year winless drought, before the shimmering sparkles of 2021 which lit him up like a galaxy as he claimed No 7.

Lawrence Ostlere takes a look at Messi’s magic - and his wardrobe - as the Ballon d’Or awards approach:

Lionel Messi is no longer the best in the world but he deserves one last Ballon d’Or

Georgia Stanway disappointed to miss ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Ballon d’Or ceremony

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Georgia Stanway says it is frustrating the Ballon d’Or ceremony taking place on the eve of a round of women’s international games was not “planned a little bit better”.

The England and Bayern Munich midfielder is among the nominees but will not be at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris as she prepares for the Lionesses’ match against Belgium in Leuven, part of a busy schedule of Nations League fixtures on Tuesday.

Stanway, whose international team-mates Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly have also been shortlisted for the prestigious awards, told a press conference regarding her nomination: “It’s very cool, and nice to get the accolade as well as a lot of the team-mates in the Lionesses.

“There’s a few people I would also add to the list who have had very, very successful years. It’s a real achievement to be amongst those names.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t be there. That’s something we spoke as a player group (about), and we just kind of said it would be nice in the future if it wasn’t on a matchday minus one, so that we could enjoy the experience. It is (frustrating), because it’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Georgia Stanway disappointed to miss ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Ballon d’Or ceremony

What time is the Ballon d’Or tonight?

16:31 , Karl Matchett

The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place tonight when football’s most prestigious individual prize is presented to the most worthy recipient. The Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin are annual awards presented by French news magazine France Football and have been running since 1956.

Karim Benzema, who led Real Madrid to the Champions League, LaLiga, Uefa Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup titles, lifted the Ballon d’Or trophy last year while Alexia Putellas won the women’s award for a second consecutive year.

Lionel Messi is the most decorated Ballon d’Or winner with seven triumphs to his name and is the big favourite to be awarded the trophy again this year after his heroics in helping Argentina win the World Cup. Messi faces competition from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to succeed Putellas for the Ballon d’Or Feminin after leading Spain to the Women’s World Cup and Barcelona to the Women’s Champions League. Bonmati was named player of the tournament in both the World Cup and Champions League, while Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr could place highly.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony:

What time is the Ballon d’Or tonight?