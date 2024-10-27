When is the Ballon d’Or 2024? Ceremony start time, how to watch, shortlist in full with Vinicius Jr favourite

When is the Ballon d’Or 2024? Ceremony start time, how to watch, shortlist in full with Vinicius Jr favourite

The 2024 Ballon d’Or award will be handed out tomorrow, with a first-time winner guaranteed.

Lionel Messi was crowned for the eighth time last year, but both he and Cristiano Ronaldo have missed out on the shortlist this time, with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema also not included.

There could instead be a first Brazilian winner of the award since Kaka in 2007, as Vinicius Junior is the favourite after his role in helping Real Madrid win the Champions League, LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup. Team-mate Jude Bellingham has also made the shortlist.

Manchester City’s Rodri was integral in his club winning the Premier League yet again and Spain then going all the way at Euro 2024, and is the most likely winner should Vinicius miss out.

Rodri is one of ten Premier League players on the 30-man shortlist, along with the likes of Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Phil Foden.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time last year (AFP via Getty Images)

When will the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner be announced?

The winner will be crowned on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, with the ceremony set to begin at 7pm GMT.

How to watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Live stream: The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website.

The iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris hosts the award ceremony, which is due to start at 7.45pm GMT.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Ballon d’Or shortlist in full

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro/Girona/Roma)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vitinha (PSG)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Vinicius Junior is the favourite for this year’s award (AFP via Getty Images)

What other awards will be given out?

The Feminin Ballon d’Or winner will also be announced, with Lucy Bronze, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp the three English players on the shortlist.

There is unsurprisingly a strong Spanish contingent nominated, including former winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, and Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Horan are among the Americans in the running after Emma Hayes’ side won Olympic gold.

Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho on the ten-man shortlist for the Kopa Trophy, given to the best men’s under-21 player, but it would be a surprise if Lamine Yamal did not pick up that award.

Emiliano Martinez is the only Premier League goalkeeper nominated for the Yashin Trophy, while Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso are all on the shortlist for men’s coach of the year.

Jonatan Giraldez, Sarina Wiegman, Hayes and Sonia Bompastor are included in what is a competitive shortlist for the women’s coach award

There will also be an award for the best men’s and women’s club of the year. Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City, Girona and Borussia Dortmund make the men’s shortlist, and in the women’s game it is between Barcelona, Chelsea, NJ/NY Gotham, PSG and Lyon.