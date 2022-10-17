When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?

Lionel Messi was last year’s winner but he has not been nominated for 2022 (Getty Images)

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize.

Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony.

Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year.

It’s why the ceremony is earlier this year and comes ahead of the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony will take place on Monday 17 October. It will begin at 7:30pm BST at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

How can I watch it?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.

Who is nominated for the men’s award?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois(Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leão (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez(Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka ModriÄ (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Núñez (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Dušan VlahoviÄ (Fiorentina, Juventus)

Who are the favourites?

Karim Benzema - 1/20

Sadio Mane - 12/1

Mohamed Salah - 14/1

Kylian Mbappe - 20/1

Kevin de Bruyne - 25/1

Robert Lewandowski - 30/1

Who is nominated for the women’s award?

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Christiane Endler(Lyon)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Catarina Macario(Lyon)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Who is nominated for the Kopa Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the best performing player under the age of 21:

Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennais, Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Who is nominated for the Yashin Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the prize of best goalkeeper: