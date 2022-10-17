Ballon d’Or 2022 LIVE! Updates, full results, reaction as Benzema wins; Mbappe, Ronaldo ranking revealed

Ballon d’Or - LIVE!

The honour of football’s most prestigious individual award went to Karim Benzema as he became the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or since Zinedine Zidane. It came as no surprise, after he fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a memorable LaLiga and Champions League double, scoring a whopping 44 goals across all competitions.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were both in the top ten while Benzema is only the second player not named Lionel Messi - who did not make the final shortlist this year - or Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize since 2007. Harry Kane finished 21st in the voting, with Ronaldo in 20th, his worst result since 2005, and Erling Haaland 10th. Mbappe came sixth in the voting, just behind Mohamed Salah.

Gavi picked up the Kopa Trophy, for the best men’s U21 player, beating the likes of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas clinched her second successive Ballon d'Or Féminin, with Beth Mead second in the voting after starring for Arsenal and England. Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin Trophy. Follow LIVE coverage of the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony with Standard Sport’s blog below!

21:42 , Matt Verri

1st - Karim Benzema

2nd - Sadio Mane

3rd - Kevin De Bruyne

4th - Robert Lewandowski

5th - Mohamed Salah

6th - Kylian Mbappe

7th - Thibaut Courtois

8th - Vinicius Junior

9th - Luka Modric

10th - Erling Haaland

11th - Heung-Min Son

12th - Riyad Mahrez

13th - Sebastian Haller

= 14th - Fabinho

16th - Virgil van Dijk

= 17th - Luis Diaz, Casemiro, Dusan Vlahovic

20th - Cristiano Ronaldo

= 22nd - Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold

= 25th - Darwin Nunez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Mike Maignan, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich

Ozil hails ‘Benzi'

21:36 , Matt Verri

Mesut Ozil has often spoken about how close he is to Karim Benzema, and how highly he rates the Frenchman as a footballer.

No surprise to see Ozil take to Twitter to congratulate his former Real Madrid team-mate.

My boy Benzi - the best

player in the world 💯👑🤍😍

I've always said you will win this trophy and you deserve it so much 🔥 Proud of you my brother 🤲🏼❤️ #inshAllah #BallonDOr pic.twitter.com/k0BNUqYIsP — Mesut Özil (@M10) October 17, 2022

He’s put in the time!

21:31 , Matt Verri

Courtois picks up goalkeeper award

21:26 , Matt Verri

Thibaut Courtois was named the goalkeeper of the year as he won the 2022 Yashin Trophy.

Monday’s ceremony for the Ballon d’Or saw the Real Madrid shot-stopper honoured after his star performance in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

A shortlist of ten goalkeepers for their performances in the 2021-22 campaign included Hugo Lloris of Tottenham, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Ederson of Manchester City and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

Courtois, who finished seventh in the overall Ballon d’Or voting, beat Alisson into second with Ederson third and Mendy fourth.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the night...

21:21 , Matt Verri

Barcelona midfielder Gavi won the 2022 Kopa Trophy as the world’s best under-21 player.

England stars Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham finished eighth and fourth respectively as the 18-year-old Spaniard took the gong.

Completing the top three were Jamal Musiala and Eduardo Camavinga, the Frenchman coming second having won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes also finished in the top five with RB Leipzig defender and Chelsea target Josko Gvariol sharing sixth place alongside Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax.

(AP)

Benzema: Age is just a number

21:18 , Matt Verri

Benzema, who at 34 is the oldest Ballon d’Or winner since Stanley Matthews in 1956, has no intention of slowing down.

“Age is just a number for me,” he says.

“People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me.

“I just want to make the most if it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Greatest league in the world?

21:13 , Matt Verri

La Liga wasting no time in drawing attention to the league’s success.

Premier League needs to step up - Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 the last man to win the Ballon d’Or while playing in England.

Family affair!

21:10 , Matt Verri

Benzema invites his mum and his son on stage 🥰#ballondor pic.twitter.com/gSWqtL6ZaO — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Also in the top four...

21:07 , Matt Verri

So Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or, with Sadio Mane second in the voting after his brilliant season with Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne comes third, with Robert Lewandowski, who many thought should have won the award last year, in fourth.

Benzema’s reaction to Ballon d’Or success

21:04 , Matt Verri

“This makes me really proud, all the work I did, I never gave up,” he says.

“I had two role models in my life, Zidane and Ronaldo as well. I always had this dream in my mind that everything’s possible. There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team but I worked hard and never gave up, kept my head down and enjoyed playing football.

“I’m really proud of my journey here, it wasn’t easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. To be here today, the first time for me. I am just really, really happy, thanks to my teammates, with Real Madrid and the national team.”

Moment Benzema will remember for a long, long time

21:00 , Matt Verri

20:59 , Matt Verri

“Karim, Karim, Karim” is the chant around the theatre, safe to say he’s a very popular winner in Paris!

Didier Deschamps among those with a huge smile on his face in the crowd. Benzema the first French player to win the Ballon d’Or since Zidane - good company to keep!

Benzema says Zidane and Ronaldo were the two role-models in his life growing up.

Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or

20:56 , Matt Verri

As expected!

Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or for the first time - more than deserved after a sensational season.

Now then... Ballon d’Or time!

20:54 , Matt Verri

Huge reception for Zinedine Zidane as he strolls out onto the stage with the trophy. Man for the big occasion.

Decent chance he’s giving that to Benzema very shortly. An extremely decent chance.

For those not tired of montages yet...

20:52 , Matt Verri

20:51 , Matt Verri

“We haven’t won the Champions League... yet.”

Only one thing on De Bruyne’s mind as he gives a speech on stage.

City have the most individual nominations across the categories, so that is behind them winning this award. Rules are rules.

Manchester City win Club of the Year

20:49 , Matt Verri

Hmmmm.

Well, Man City beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to win the award. Maybe they saw De Bruyne and Ederson were here and felt bad.

20:47 , Matt Verri

In third, it’s Real Madrid. They’d have been fancying their chances of winning this. Shame.

They’re beaten by Liverpool, who finish second after their charge on all fronts last season.

And the winner is...

20:47 , Matt Verri

Luis Figo is out on stage, to award the Club of the Year award.

Penultimate award, before we get to the Ballon d’Or.

And then there were four

20:40 , Matt Verri

Benzema, Lewandowski, Mane and De Bruyne.

Those are the players still in the running for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. The winner will be announced very shortly!

Don’t want to say three of them are playing for second, but...

20:36 , Matt Verri

Three Premier League goalkeepers in the top four... all of them behind Courtois though!

Alisson in second, he likely would have won it had Liverpool beaten Real in the Champions League final.

Ederson in third, Mendy fourth with Lloris in tenth.

Yashin Trophy goes to... Courtois

20:32 , Matt Verri

To be expected, after such an impressive season for Real.

Thoughts with Ederson who is sitting right next to Courtois, and so had the camera right on him as that was announced.

20:32 , Matt Verri

Haller is on stage to give out the Yashin Trophy. Striker is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Mendy, Ederson, Alisson, Maignan and Courtois are the top five in the voting. Time to find out the winner.

Back to the Ballon d’Or...

20:28 , Matt Verri

In seventh it’s Courtois, after helping Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

Mbappe has to settle for sixth, Salah in fifth for his part in Liverpool being in the hunt for a quadruple going into the final days of the season.

Lewandowski responds to Haaland form

20:27 , Matt Verri

“The season is very long, I know for me it’s also a new chapter with Barcelona.

“I’m feeling very well in this club, it’s a big challenge and I felt that very well from the first minute. I see that from the first minute, I have the opportunity to score a lot of goals.

“I know the new generation are coming but still I’m here.”

20:25 , Matt Verri

Just the 57 goals for Lewandowski last season, probably fair enough he gets something for it.

And there we were saying the fun was over for Barcelona. That’s three awards for them, even if this one has absolutely nothing to do with them.

They’ll be claiming it though.

Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Muller Award!



Here is his speech on stage 👀#trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/fncWH9sZfR — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Lewandowski wins the Gerd Muller Trophy!

20:21 , Matt Verri

And Lewandowski does win it for the number of goals scored for Bayern Munich last seaosn.

Mbappe looks absolutely thrilled for him in the crowd...

Time for some more awards!

20:20 , Matt Verri

The Gerd Muller award is next up - given to the best goalscorer of the year.

Robert Lewandowski expected to win this, though Karim Benzema will wonder how he’s not going to win this if he’s going to win the Ballon d’Or.

Details, details.

Barcelona double

20:15 , Matt Verri

Gavi, Putellas... it’s been a good night for Barcelona so far!

Not wanting to make too many predictions, but there’s a decent chance the night might have already peaked for Barca fans. In fact it’s almost certain.

Probably going to be Real take centre stage from him.

Still to come...

20:12 , Matt Verri

We’ve got the top seven of the Ballon d’Or to sort out, before the award is then given out. Benzema obviously the strong favourite.

There’s also the Yashin Trophy to come, with Alisson, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois among those on the shortlist for the best goalkeeper last season.

She’s getting used to giving these!

20:07 , Matt Verri

The speech of Alexia Putellas, the back-to-back Women's Ballon d'Or winner 💬#ballondor pic.twitter.com/o11kze5yoZ — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Mead finishes second

20:05 , Matt Verri

Beth Mead second in the voting after her sensational season for club and country, with Sam Kerr third.

England-team mates Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright are 10th and 15th respectively, with Vivianne Miedema in 11th.

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner is... Alexia Putellas

20:02 , Matt Verri

No surprises there - Putellas wins it for the second year in a row.

She missed Euro 2022 with an ACL injury but shone for Barcelona last season to keep the trophy.

Mead does her best ‘really happy for you’ face. Good effort too.

Shevchenko sends message on Ukraine

20:00 , Matt Verri

“A very difficult moment since the war started for all Ukrainian people. I am so proud of how my country defends and fight for their freedom,” Shevchenko says.

“I’ve been very involved in a lot of humanitarian and medical aid projects. It’s very important to remember the war is still going, but most important to stay on the side of Ukraine and help.

“Thank you so much.”

Women’s Ballon d’Or finalists

19:57 , Matt Verri

Bonmati, Kerr, Mead, Putellas and Oberdorf.

Two WSL stars in there - Chelsea’s Kerr and Arsenal’s Mead. Putellas still the huge favourite to win the award for a second year in a row though.

Mane wins Socrates Award

19:55 , Matt Verri

This is the first year the Socrates Award will be given out, given for humanitarian work.

It goes to Sadio Mane, who looks very embarrassed as the work he does back in Senegal is praised.

“I’m shy to talk about it but I’m very happy to do what I can for our people, and to make things better,” he says.

Full Kopa trophy results

19:53 , Matt Verri

So Gavi top as we know, ahead of Camavinga in second with Bellingham in fourth as the top English U21 player.

Saka eighth in the voting - the only Premier League player to make the shortlist.

Ballon d’Or results...

19:49 , Matt Verri

It’s Erling Haaland tenth - that will surely improve next year if he keeps up the current goalscoring form.

Luka Modric in ninth, just ahead of team-mate Vinicius Junior who finishes eighth in the voting.

(AP)

19:48 , Matt Verri

Didier Drogba tells Pedri and Gavi that they remind him of Xavi and Iniesta, asking the youngsters which one of those Barcelona legends they are.

They both go quiet, deciding it’s best not to answer questions about their current manager. Wise.

And the winner is... Gavi!

19:44 , Matt Verri

It’s another Barcelona winner of the Kopa Trophy!

Pedri awards it to his team-mate, 18-year-old Gavi who already has 12 caps for Spain.

Here we go

19:43 , Matt Verri

Five finalists are: Bellingham, Gavi, Mendes, Musiala and Camavinga.

That means Saka has not come in the top five of the voting.

Before that though... Kopa Trophy!

19:41 , Matt Verri

That will come later, but it’s the Kopa Trophy that will be awarded first up in the ceremony.

Pedri, last year’s winner, and Ronaldo, of the Brazilian variety, the two to bring out the trophy.

Saka and Bellingham among those on the shortlist for this, given to the best men’s U21 player.

The top-ten of the Ballon d’Or

19:39 , Matt Verri

A reminder of those in the top-ten of the voting.

Benzema, De Bruyne, Haaland, Courtois, Lewandowski, Mane, Mbappe, Modric, Salah and Vinicius.

Those are the players still waiting to find out where they have come in this year’s award.

19:36 , Matt Verri

The trophy is brought up onto the stage, as a montage of the former winners plays behind Bocelli.

De Bruyne and Mane have prime seats next to Benzema - anything to read into that? We shall soon find out.

It’s Messi who finishes off the montage as Bocelli hits the final note, seven-time winner not even on the shortlist this year though.

Ceremony is underway!

19:33 , Matt Verri

Andrea Bocelli is getting us up and running with a rendition of Nessun Dorma.

Always a guaranteed success when he’s involved.

Risky decision...

19:30 , Matt Verri

Hope Ocon had the wet tyres on, not sure the organisers would have been thrilled to see it raining.

He made it with the trophy still in one piece though - mission success.

Make sure your volume isn’t too high before you start watching this...

Gunners are ready!

19:27 , Matt Verri

Benzema’s red carpet thoughts

19:24 , Matt Verri

“Happy to be here, it’s my first time,” the Frenchman said as he arrived ahead of the ceremony.

“Hope to have great news tonight!”

Think it’s fair to say there’s a very, very strong chance he will get the news he wants when the award is given out...

Quite the entrance...

19:19 , Matt Verri

Esteban Ocon has just arrived in his F1 car, with the Ballon d’Or trophy. Of course.

Fellow driver Pierre Gasly is also hear, but he’s opted for a tuxedo and more low-key arrival as he walks the red carpet.

Stars are out in force

19:14 , Matt Verri

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

Mbappe has arrived!

19:10 , Matt Verri

Here’s Kylian Mbappe, who has been in the news recently after rumours started that he was pushing to leave PSG so soon after signing a new contract.

Sure he’s absolutely devastated that PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar aren’t on the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

.@KMbappe has arrived at the Theater of Chatelet with his dad 👀#ballondor pic.twitter.com/L0WwpOGGvn — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Benzema backed by Ronaldo

19:04 , Matt Verri

“I’m pretty sure that Karim will win,” former Brazil star Ronaldo has said on the red carpet.

“He played an amazing season, I think he deserves this prize. Of course I miss a number nine winning this prize.

“Our position is very important to football and Karim expresses what is important to be a striker.”

Latest Ballon d’Or odds

18:55 , Matt Verri

Karim Benzema: 1/33

Erling Haaland: 12/1

Kylian Mbappe: 16/1

Mohamed Salah: 25/1

Odds via Betfair.

(Getty Images)

Couple of decent wide players...

18:46 , Matt Verri

History for Son

18:38 , Matt Verri

As we covered earlier, Heung-min Son finished 11th in the voting.

That’s the highest Ballon d’Or finish ever by a male Asian player, reward for his fine season for Tottenham.

He’ll be hoping that 11th is not his best finish by the time he hangs up his boots...

(Getty Images)

De Bruyne is in the building

18:32 , Matt Verri

Kevin De Bruyne has arrived with his family.

The Manchester City star has not yet had his ranking announced by France Football, so we know for sure he’s in the top ten of the voting.

Where in the top ten remains to be seen, but De Bruyne scored 15 times in the Premier League season with eight assists to go with that. When he’s fit, he delivers.

Welcome to Paris!



Kevin De Bruyne and his family! 😍#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ck82NlUYvD — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Suited and booted!

18:24 , Matt Verri

Bukayo Saka is ready for tonight’s ceremony, which gets underway in just over an hour.

He’s on the shortlist for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best men’s U21 player over the season. Faces tough competition though, from the likes of Gavi, Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

An English player has finished second the last two times the award has been given out - Jadon Sancho in 2019, Bellingham in 2021.

Will it be a hat-trick?

🌶 Lil Chilli

😎 Big vibe pic.twitter.com/TokRwJKQyl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 17, 2022

Champions League winners

18:18 , Matt Verri

But she faces competition from the likes of Beth Mead, who had a season to remember for both club and country, and of course the Lyon squad who beat Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final.

Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural Ballon d’Or Féminin, scored and assisted in that match, and she is nominated once again.

Clear favourite for the Ballon d’Or Féminin

18:12 , Matt Verri

Reminder that it’s not just the men’s award being given out tonight.

We also have the Ballon d’Or Féminin, with Alexia Putellas the winner last year and she’s expected to pick up the individual prize once again.

Only 28 but already has incredible numbers.

Rankings so far...

18:05 , Matt Verri

With just the top ten of the Ballon d’Or to be announced, here’s the results we’ve had so far.

11th: Heung-min Son

12th: Riyad Mahrez

13th: Sebastian Haller

=14th: Fabinho, Rafael Leao

16th: Virgil van Dijk

=17th: Luis Diaz, Casemiro, Dusan Vlahovic

20th: Cristiano Ronaldo

21st: Harry Kane

=22nd: Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bernardo Silva

=25th: Darwin Nunez, Joshua Kimmich, Joao Cancelo, Mike Maignan, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Rudiger

Red carpet time!

18:00 , Matt Verri

Still 90 minutes until the main ceremony gets underway but the stars are starting to arrive!

They’ll be met with rain once they get out of their cars, so they might be a bit quicker than usual in speed-walking over to the red carpet.

Kevin Trapp and Izabel Goulart have arrived 👀#ballondor pic.twitter.com/z9MlXdemyN — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Son latest to learn ranking

17:54 , Matt Verri

Heung-min Son just misses out on a place in the top-ten of voting. He’s 11th, beating Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane by ten places.

It was 23 Premier League goals for the Spurs forward last season, giving him a share of the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah as he helped fire his club back into the Champions League.

(PA)

Mahrez just outside top ten

17:45 , Matt Verri

Feels like Riyad Mahrez faces a constant battle to even get into the Manchester City team, but he’s done enough to finish 12th in the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

The Algerian had the most goalscoring season of his career, netting 24 times with seven of those coming in Europe.

Tough life when you’re the 12th best player in the world and still only get three Premier League starts so far this campaign.

(Getty Images)

Haller ranking confirmed

17:39 , Matt Verri

It’s 13th in the voting for Sebastian Haller.

The forward had a sensational season for Ajax, scoring 34 goals in all competitions and netting 11 in his first seven Champions League matches.

Haller is currently undergoing treatment for a malignant testicular tumour.

(Getty Images)

Two players in a share for 14th

17:33 , Matt Verri

Rafael Leao and Fabinho the next two players to find out their rankings. The duo share 14th in the voting.

Leao has shone for AC Milan, so much so there has been plenty of talk about a potential big-money move to Chelsea, while Fabinho was a key part of Liverpool’s charge on all fronts last season.

Been a bit more difficult for the Brazilian this campaign, as it has for many of his team-mates, but that doesn’t have an impact on the voting for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

(Getty Images)

‘Messi is the Ballon d’Or'

17:27 , Matt Verri

For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not been nominated for the Ballon d’Or while Cristiano Ronaldo is 20th in the voting.

France Football chief Pascal Ferre believes it is an award that means more to players than any other, but warned the next generation of football stars that they have a long way to go before they are ready to take the baton from Messi and Ronaldo.

“In 2019 [Messi] told me that he had forgotten the feeling of pleasure that came from winning it, he had realised that he missed it,” Ferre said.

“The Ballon d’Or is Messi and Messi is the Ballon d’Or. It is a very important award for them. The Ballon d’Or is one of the few things that cannot be bought. That makes them humble in the face of this type of reward, it makes them children.

“There is a lot of talk about the rivalry between Mbappe and Haaland, but neither of them has won the Champions League. At Mbappe’s age, Messi already had two Ballon d’Ors. If they want to establish a similar rivalry they have to start winning big trophies already. Messi and Ronaldo didn’t take so long.”

(AP)

Kane leads the way for England stars

17:20 , Matt Verri

What we do know from the results so far - Harry Kane was the best English player last season according to the Ballon d’Or voting.

He finished 21st, just ahead of international team-mates Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a share of 22nd.

A strong England showing in Qatar at the World Cup next month and the likes of Kane will be eyeing much higher than 21st for next year’s award!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Van Dijk 16th in the voting

17:12 , Matt Verri

Virgil van Dijk very nearly won the Ballon d’Or in 2019, finishing second after Lionel Messi just edged him by a few votes.

No such lofty heights for the Liverpool defender this year, he’s 16th. Would likely have been very different had the Reds beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Fabinho and Mohamed Salah the two Liverpool players still in the running.

(Getty Images)

On we go...

17:04 , Matt Verri

Next up, three players in a tie for 17th. Luis Diaz, Dusan Vlahovic and Casemiro.

Diaz moved to Liverpool halfway through last season and made a flying start to life at Anfield, while Vlahovic earned a transfer to Juventus and was also linked with Arsenal.

Casemiro picked up yet another Champions League trophy, before moving on to join Man United in the summer.

(Getty Images)

Ronaldo in 20th

16:58 , Matt Verri

A familiar name when it comes to the Ballon d’Or - Cristiano Ronaldo. He is 20th in the voting, and this is the 18th time has been nominated.

That’s as low as the five-time winner has finished since 2005, when he was also in 20th. He’s expected to be in Paris tonight for the ceremony, but it’s fair to say Ronaldo won’t be in a celebratory mood.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Star-studded plane out of Madrid!

16:55 , Matt Verri

Benzema and Courtois among the current Real Madrid players who have arrived in Paris ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

They had some company on the plane, with Ballon d’Or winners Luis Figo (2000) and Ronaldo (1997 and 2002) joining them.

Makings of a decent five-a-side team there...

Alexander-Arnold with up-and-down few months

16:49 , Matt Verri

So Trent Alexander-Arnold in a share of 22nd.

Five months ago he was a crucial part of a Liverpool side that went into the final days of the season still in the hunt for an historic quadruple.

Now he finds himself fighting for his place in the England squad and facing criticism for his defensive qualities after a poor start to the campaign.

It’s been a rocky few months for the right-back, but his place on the Ballon d’Or shortlist is further evidence of just how highly-rated he is around Europe.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Kane ranking confirmed

16:38 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane is 21st in the 2022 Ballon d’Or voting.

He scored 27 goals in all competitions last season for Tottenham, having started the campaign pushing for a move away from the club.

Kane swiftly put that behind him though and found his goalscoring form.

(Getty Images)

Reveal continues...

16:32 , Matt Verri

The latest set of rankings have been confirmed.

In a tie for 22nd, we have Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden. The Premier League trio all received two nominations.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nunez rewarded for Benfica form

16:24 , Matt Verri

So it was Nunez’s form for Benfica that got him both a move to Liverpool and a place on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, with 34 goals last season, but he has to settle for a tie of 25th.

Nkunku looks destined to finish higher than that in the years to come, while Cancelo will be right up there next year if he can continue his form and help City to win the Champions League.

Rudiger the first Real player to have his ranking confirmed, even though he was shortlisted for his Chelsea displays.

AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan helped his side to the Serie A title, while Joshua Kimmich is probably the type of player who will never truly get the recognition he deserves when it comes to individual awards.

First rankings!

16:12 , Matt Verri

Here we go, we have our first results. Six players are in a share of 25th, with one nomination each.

They are Darwin Nunez, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich and Mike Maignan.

(PA)

We’ll believe it when we see it...

16:07 , Matt Verri

!DROP EVERYTHING!



The Ballon d'Or ranking reveal is about to begin...



💬 Be a part of the conversation by using #ballondor pic.twitter.com/DrTDcEMAFn — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Bad news for Haaland

16:04 , Matt Verri

Reminder that the voting for the Ballon d’Or is based on performances over last season, rather than over a calendar year as it has been in the past.

That means Erling Haaland’s incredible start to this season for Manchester City will not help him tonight, though it sets him up to be a serious contender next year.

With Real Madrid dominating in Spain and Europe last season, they are likely to have a strong night when the full results are announced during the ceremony.

(PA)

Muller backs Lewandowski

15:53 , Matt Verri

Thomas Muller is staying loyal to Robert Lewandowski when it comes to who he wants to win tonight, despite the Polish striker leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona in the summer.

“I have to go for Lewandowski,” Muller said in support of his former team-mate.

When asked if Benzema deserved to win the award this year, Muller responded: “I know what you mean. Benzema had a very good season and is a very good player.”

(Getty Images)

Barcelona contingent have arrived!

15:44 , Matt Verri

Ja hem arribat! ¡Hemos llegado! 🇫🇷

🛬 Just landed in Paris#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Crmuz3Fe7i — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) October 17, 2022

Being made to wait...

15:35 , Matt Verri

First rankings have not yet been announced, but they should be revealed at any moment.

Players will be very keen to not see their name being anounced!

Real Madrid ‘orchestrate campaigns’ to win Ballon d’Or

15:20 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid are better than any other club at helping their players win the Ballon d’Or, according to director of France Football Pascal Ferre.

Karim Benzema is widely expected to pick up the award tonight, which would see him follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in securing the individual prize while at the La Liga club.

While Lionel Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, and has almost exclusively shared the award with Ronaldo over the past 15 years, no club has had more different players voted as the best in the men’s game than Real.

France Football are responsible for the 30-man shortlist and while five Real players are nominated this year, Ferre believes that president Florentino Perez is careful to ensure his club have one clear star in the team.

“Florentino Perez orchestrates the campaigns well,” Ferre told the EFE Agency.

“There are machines like Real Madrid that are very strong. Their intelligence is that they support a single player. For years it was Cristiano Ronaldo and now it’s Karim Benzema. That prevents the votes from being dispersed.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Not long to go!

15:12 , Matt Verri

The first rankings will start to be released at 3:30pm BST - just under 20 minutes until we get those.

Safe to say we’re not expecting Karim Benzema’s name to feature at any point soon, with the Frenchman the heavy favourite to win the Ballon d’Or tonight.

Those in these initial rankings are players who have finished towards the bottom of the 30-man list.

Last year’s ceremony...

15:05 , Matt Verri

Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or a year ago, pipping Robert Lewandowski who had been fancied to win it.

Jorginho was in third, ahead of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante to complete the top five.

Chelsea players got plenty of credit after their Champions League win - they have no current players on the shortlist this time. Antonio Rudiger is their ‘representation’, after impressing for the Blues last season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gunners on the move

14:57 , Matt Verri

There’s plenty of Arsenal interest across tonight’s awards.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are both nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin, with Bukayo Saka on the shortlist for the Kopa Trophy.

The trio are on their way to Paris, travelling in a private jet along with Edu according to Sky Sports.

Last but not least...

14:49 , Matt Verri

The fun doesn’t end there, we also have the Yashin Trophy to come later tonight, awarded to the best goalkeeper.

Alisson won the inaugural award in 2019, with Gianluigi Donnarumma picking it up last year but he is not on the shortlist this time.

There are four Premier League goalkeepers nominated, with Alisson, Hugo Lloris, Ederson and Edouard Mendy all up for the award.

Thibaut Courtois is the favourite after helping Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

(Getty Images)

Kopa Trophy shortlist in full

14:43 , Matt Verri

This will be the fourth year of the Kopa Trophy being awarded - Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri are the three to have won it.

Jude Bellingham came second last year and is nominated again, as is fellow England star Bukayo Saka.

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

(AP)

Ballon d’Or shortlist Féminin in full

14:37 , Matt Verri

Again, these are the clubs these players were at last season.

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)

Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

(Getty Images)

Ballon d’Or shortlist in full

14:30 , Matt Verri

Club played for last season in brackets

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Porto, Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Sebastien Haller (Ajax)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leao (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina, Juventus)

(PA)

How to watch Ballon d’Or ceremony

14:23 , Matt Verri

Live stream: The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us from now until the it all wraps up tonight!

Good afternoon!

14:16 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as the 2022 Ballon d’Or is awarded tonight in Paris.

Karim Benzema is the favourite to win it for the first time, backed ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah. All will be revealed later tonight, though more information will come throughout the afternoon.

We’ll also have full coverage of the Ballon d’Or Féminin, with Alexia Putellas expected to pick up the award, while the Kopa Trophy, for the best men’s under-21 player of the year, and Yashin Trophy, to the top goalkeeper, are also on the agenda.

Stay tuned throughout the day, with the main ceremony getting underway at 7:30pm BST.