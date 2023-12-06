Ballet teacher cleared of student sex charges

The trial took place at Dumbarton Sheriff Court

A ballet teacher has been cleared of having sex with two teenage students while in a "position of trust".

Jonathan Barton, 41, was accused of a total of eight sexual offences against eight girls at a dance school in Argyll and Bute between 2004 and 2019.

The girls were claimed to be aged between 16 and 19.

Mr Barton was acquitted of all the charges against him after a two-week trial.

He stated during the trial that he had sex with both girls but they were over the age of 18.

He also said that he was not a teacher to one of the girls he had sex with, and that the women who gave evidence in court had lied and that he was the victim of an online conspiracy.

Mr Barton, of Oban, was found not guilty to one of the charges which claims he was in a "position of trust" when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a student.

The jury found Mr Barton not proven for the other sexual intercourse charge while in a position of trust against another girl.

Mr Barton was found not guilty of further charges of sexual assault against six other girls.

Sheriff William Gallacher said: "By the verdict of each of the charges, you have been acquitted by the jury and are free to go."