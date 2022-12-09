Ballet Dancers Perform with Adoptable Pets to Help Animals Find Homes for the Holidays

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

An unlikely yet perfect partnership is back for its sixth year.

Dancers and Dogs is once again helping Stray Rescue of St. Louis get its animals adopted. The photography project pairs dogs and cats from the Missouri rescue with ballet dancers from the St. Louis Ballet in hopes that the sweet photos will help the animals get adopted.

The photo series, known as the "Muttcracker," is filled with delightful shots. In one photo, a ballet dancer in a white dress and tiara reaches down to shake the paw of a rescue pup. In another photo, a ballerina reaches her hand out to an awaiting dog on his hind legs, while in another, a dancer warmly hugs a puppy to her chest.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

All the cats and dogs in the photo series are looking for homes where they can celebrate the holidays surrounded by family and love.

RELATED: 'Excitable' Pit Bull Puts Energy into Therapy Dog Training After Rescue Saves Him from Kill List

"It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

According to Dancers and Dogs, the project's photographs resonate with people.

While the goal is to get animals adopted, the project also showcases the softer side of dancers.

RELATED: The Seattle Kraken Creates Charity Calendar Packed with Photos of the Players and Their Pups

"We get told every day how Dancers & Dogs gives people a smile when they needed one. And if we're doing that, that's all that matters," the organization said on its website.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

When one of these animals is adopted, it frees up space at the rescue for the facility to save another cat or dog in need.

"We rescue dogs and cats from the streets, pour our love into them, and get them the medical care they need. Now they are ready for a family of their own, and we can't think of a more beautiful way to showcase their personalities," said Cassady Caldwell, the CEO of the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary by saving its 50,000th dog.

If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, you can learn more by heading to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' adoption site.