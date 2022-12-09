Ballet Dancers Perform with Adoptable Pets to Help Animals Find Homes for the Holidays

Melissa Montoya
·2 min read
Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet
Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

An unlikely yet perfect partnership is back for its sixth year.

Dancers and Dogs is once again helping Stray Rescue of St. Louis get its animals adopted. The photography project pairs dogs and cats from the Missouri rescue with ballet dancers from the St. Louis Ballet in hopes that the sweet photos will help the animals get adopted.

The photo series, known as the "Muttcracker," is filled with delightful shots. In one photo, a ballet dancer in a white dress and tiara reaches down to shake the paw of a rescue pup. In another photo, a ballerina reaches her hand out to an awaiting dog on his hind legs, while in another, a dancer warmly hugs a puppy to her chest.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet
Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

All the cats and dogs in the photo series are looking for homes where they can celebrate the holidays surrounded by family and love.

RELATED: 'Excitable' Pit Bull Puts Energy into Therapy Dog Training After Rescue Saves Him from Kill List

"It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet
Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

According to Dancers and Dogs, the project's photographs resonate with people.

While the goal is to get animals adopted, the project also showcases the softer side of dancers.

RELATED: The Seattle Kraken Creates Charity Calendar Packed with Photos of the Players and Their Pups

"We get told every day how Dancers & Dogs gives people a smile when they needed one. And if we're doing that, that's all that matters," the organization said on its website.

Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet
Adoptable Dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis with Dancers from St. Louis Ballet

Dancers & Dogs

When one of these animals is adopted, it frees up space at the rescue for the facility to save another cat or dog in need.

"We rescue dogs and cats from the streets, pour our love into them, and get them the medical care they need. Now they are ready for a family of their own, and we can't think of a more beautiful way to showcase their personalities," said Cassady Caldwell, the CEO of the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary by saving its 50,000th dog.

If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, you can learn more by heading to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' adoption site.

Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Murray makes 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. They pulled within three points of first-place Boston in the Atlantic Division. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play despite 17 shots on goal, includi

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • Canadians Gilles, Poirier on pace for a career-first Grand Prix Final medal

    Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier arrived at the Grand Prix Final amid what is so far the best season of their partnership. Gilles and Poirier captured gold in both of their ISU Grand Prix assignments, setting the Canadians up as a favourite to claim the Final title this week in Turin, Italy. But Gilles and Poirier, who had pondered retirement last summer, haven't paused to reflect on their terrific season so far. They're much too busy for that. "Maybe we'll reflect on it toward

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Why the Oilers should acquire Max Domi to fill their Evander Kane void

    Domi, who inked a one-year deal with Chicago this summer, is likely to be moved before the deadline. The Oilers should jump on him now.

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Redblacks sign kicker Lewis Ward, fullback Marco Dubois to contracts

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed kicker Lewis Ward to a two-year contract and fullback Marco Dubois to a one-year deal on Friday. The 30-year-old Ward has been with the Redblacks since signing with the CFL team before the 2018 season after going undrafted. He was named the league's outstanding rookie in 2018, setting a CFL single-season record with a 98.1 made field goal percentage. He set a professional football record with 69 consecutive field goals made in regular-season action, starting

  • Jets spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg, beat Panthers 5-2

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 10-3-0 at home. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shot