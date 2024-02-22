‘Ballerina’ Pushed to Summer 2025 with ‘The Crow’ Remake Taking June 2024 Slot

John Wick spin-off “Ballerina” has been pushed a year and will now be released on June 6, 2025. “The Crow” will now be released this year on June 7, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

There is already immense anticipation for “Ballerina” among “John Wick” fans, with advance tracking data indicating high interest. In light of this, the studio has opted to ratchet up the action sequences to satisfy expectations.

Chad Stahelski, who oversees the “John Wick” franchise along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road, is working closely with “Ballerina” director Len Wiseman on the additional action sequences being captured and everyone likes having the additional time to complete the film.

With production on “The Crow” being completed, there is no need to rush “Ballerina” into theaters, giving the filmmakers ample time to exceed expectations.

