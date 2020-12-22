Balle Balle, Bhangra and deshbhakti: why the positive stereotyping of Sikhs by Bollywood should bother us

As a child growing up in Delhi, I remember not viewing Sikhism as a faith separate from Hinduism and vaguely assuming it was a sect of India's majority religion. Until the 1984 riots, that is. That was when a close friend told me how a Hindu neighbour " thankfully, only one " called aside some boys in our locality and in hushed tones told them to keep their bats and hockey sticks ready for any eventuality "kyunki inn Sikhon ka koi bharosa nahin" (these Sikhs cannot be trusted).

Uncle K's ominous warning notwithstanding, the Hindus and Sikhs of our street in our residential area stayed calm. And in the rest of the city, it was "these Sikhs" who were slaughtered, raped and their property plundered. Back in school just days later, I was startled that a classmate " again, thankfully, only one " argued with me about the pogrom, saying, "Unke saath yahin hona chahiye" (they deserve it). This was a different Delhi from the home I had known till then where non-Sikh parents would tell their children, "If you are ever in trouble, try to find a Sardarji " he will definitely help you" and "Sardar jokes" abounded the rest of the time.

My pre-teen self in 1984 struggled to understand how the dominant mood could shift so dramatically from celebrating the Sardarji as a Good Samaritan or making him the butt of silly jokes to distrusting and ultimately massacring "these Sikhs".

Thirty-six years later, in 2020 in north India, public commentary on the community still seems to switch between extremes: lampooning, deep affection or deification on the one hand versus animosity. On social media, it is now customary to sing hosannas to Sikh generosity, charitable works and the spirit of the langar tradition. Bollywood " an entertainment staple for audiences in this part of the country " has also for decades earned a great public response to films that indulgently stereotyped Sikhs either as fiercely brave patriots or as eternally cheerful creatures, garrulous, boisterous often to the point of being cartoonish, a community brimming with joie de vivre.

Yet, since farmers began congregating in the National Capital Region in end-November to protest against the new farm laws introduced by the Central government, and as Punjabi Sikhs have become the most visible face of the ongoing agitation, social networking platforms have exploded with government-supporting trolls describing the protesting farmers as "Khalistanis", "terrorists" and so on.

The link between this abuse and Bollywood's favourable stereotypes of Sikhs may seem inexplicable to some. Not everyone considers a stereotype a stereotype unless it is outrightly nasty. Over the years when I have used the term "positive stereotyping" while writing or speaking on public platforms, readers and listeners have often responded with confusion. "Positive", after all is¦positive. Yet a close examination of the positive stereotyping of two communities " Sikhs and at one time, Muslims " by post-Independence Bollywood is crucial to an understanding of collective social reactions to the Sikh community in north India and minorities at large.

First, for the record, I am counting the comical Sikh as a positive stereotype because these portrayals, cringe-worthy though they often are, are presented without overt malice.

Second, Sikh characters have not so far been the norm in Bollywood stories and Sikh protagonists are not common at all. Scripts that have featured the community have tended to divide Sikhs into two distinct groups. Category 1 consists of valiant deshbhakts " mostly male " who will give their lives for national pride and boldly go where most Indians fear to tread. Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), for one, went so far as to uproot a handpump in Pakistan and wield it against a horde of Pakistanis, security personnel among them, when asked to shout "Hindustan murdabad" " the mob froze at the sight of this intrepid lone Sikh. Later in the narrative, a mere roar from him in a forest in the night-time was enough to send an entire Pakistani police force scurrying away in fright.

Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Category 2 consists of the comedic Sikh with a penchant for yelping "Balle Balle" and dancing Bhangra at the drop of a hat, the joyous, energetic, kind-hearted, usually rustic character who shares all these qualities with the Bollywood stereotype of the Punjabi community as a whole.

Audiences have routinely rewarded Category 2 films such as the raucous Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar (2012) and December 2019's Good Newwz with massive collections. Viewers who are not inclined towards such films tend to consider them formulaic and silly but harmless. The more over-the-top clichÃ©s in the Bollywood representation of Sikhs " the signature frivolity and loudness " have been criticised by some sections of the Sikh community and professional critics. The repeated representation of Sikhs as patriotic bravehearts has, however, mostly passed muster with critics and the community.

The labelling of Sikh farmers as "terrorists" in the public discourse and the allegations of the protests' Khalistan links in the media discourse have come in the year of Good Newwz in which Punjabi superstar and occasional Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh co-starred with Kiara Advani as a voluble, buffoonish Sikh couple, Honey and Moni Batra, from Punjab who wear shiny technicolour outfits while his visiting card bears a photo of him in Bhangra-ready pose. The two clash with a sophisticated non-Sikh Punjabi couple from Mumbai played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. Good Newwz released on 27 December, 2019, and ran for several weeks in theatres.

The turbaned Sikh actor is a regular in Punjabi cinema, but Bollywood films have so far had Sikh characters being played either by non-Sikh actors or Sikhs who have given up the traditional turban in their personal lives. As a turban-wearing Sikh both on and off screen, Dosanjh is therefore a rarity on the Hindi screen, and his fledgling success in Bollywood is a new frontier crossed in minority representation in Hindi cinema (notwithstanding the triteness of Good Newwz or its icky gender politics).

Just 11 months later, Dosanjh is under online attack for backing the farmers' protests. For proof that Bollywood's portrayal of Sikhs has more to do with commerce than affection, note the silence of most industry bigwigs while Sikhs are being slandered, the most deafening silence being from Akshay Kumar whose career owes much to Sikh characters he has played, especially the excitable Happy Singh in Singh Is Kinng (2008) who catapulted him from stardom to superstardom.

It took just 10 years for Bollywood to journey from Kabir Khan's sensitive handling of New York (2009), the story of three south Asian origin Muslims (played by John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh) in the aftermath of 9/11 to Nikkhil Advani's Batla House (2019) in which Abraham plays a Hindu policemen in Delhi who refers to India's Muslims as "inki qaum" (their community) in court and whose nightmare consists of being swamped by a mass of men in skullcaps. The Abdul Chachas and Zohrabais of pre-2000 Bollywood have now given way to the ravenous rapist Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat (2018), the one-sided depiction of the Partition in Kalank (2019), the marauding Muslim mobs of Kesari, Batla House and the far more insidious, cleverly disguised Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year.

The Sikh community is not as politically and financially vulnerable as Muslims are in India today, which is why Bollywood would hesitate to transpose the current off-screen vilification of the community to the screen, but given this film industry's track record of opportunism, there is no guarantee that that will not happen in the near future. Either way, this is a good time to confront India's most prominent film industry with the question of why it by and large avoids writing Sikh characters who are unlike the happy-go-lucky Happy Singh, Kesari's Havildar Ishar Singh whose demeanour is best described by the song 'Ajj Singh Garjega' (Today Singh will roar), or Honey and Moni Batra wearing velvet exercise attire and carrying a gem-studded music player to their gym. Sikhs, after all, are people too.

As I write this, I am reminded of a luncheon I attended earlier this decade where a certain major Bollywood star arranged to meet a bunch of Delhi journalists. It was a private affair so I will not name him or my colleagues present. The actor grinned when asked why Sikhs are stereotyped so inexorably by his film industry and his own films. "This is not stereotyping," he insisted. "If you spend time with a lot of Sikh people you will see that this is how they are." Then looking around he threw us a challenge: "Please tell me if you can name one famous Sikh who is a quiet person," he said. Without batting an eyelid, one of our group piped up: "Manmohan Singh?" Our celebrity host was gracious enough to join in as we all dissolved into laughter. Oh yes, Manmohan Singh is a Sikh. You would not guess this as a foreigner watching Bollywood films, but quiet people can be Sikhs too.

