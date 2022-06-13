Ballard turns spectacular triple play into school’s first softball state championship

Jared Peck
·6 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ballard had gotten themselves into a situation that could have spelled disaster to its undefeated season and hopes for a softball state championship on Sunday afternoon at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

Lexington Catholic had one run in already after a leadoff double, a walk and a RBI single to centerfield. Now, the Knights had runners on first and second with no outs and their grand slam hero of the 11th Region championship Ava Emmert at the plate.

Ballard pitcher Brooke Gray described what happened next like this:

“When I saw Imari catch the ball, it was like it all happened in slow motion,” Gray said. “And then she threw it to first base, and in my eyes, I was like ‘Macy, throw the ball! Throw the ball!’ I felt like it took her 10 years to throw the ball. But she threw it. And she got her out. And it was amazing.

“I just love this team.”

Ballard second baseman Imari Golden gloved a liner at her feet just before it could hit the ground. She threw quickly to first base to double off one LexCath runner. First baseman Macy McCoy took two shuffle steps to the left inside the base path and threw to frantically waving shortstop Mikayla Milby at second base to put out the other Knight before she could safely return to the bag.

The Bruins had turned a spectacular triple play to the roars of their fans and erased the threat, ended the inning and placed one hand on the state championship trophy.

In LexCath’s final at-bat, Gray finished a 1-2-3 inning with her seventh strikeout to claim a 3-2 victory, a perfect 39-0 season and Ballard’s first state softball title in the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.

‘39-0 is not a fluke’

“These kids, I’ve said it all year, they’re tough. They don’t quit. They don’t give up,” said Ballard Coach Alan Jones, who added a state championship to his two runner-up finishes and his state record 748 wins in 27 seasons. “Brooke’s the best pitcher in the state by far. And you saw our defense, our bats. … We knew it was going to be a tough game, but to go 39-0 is not a fluke.”

An inning before she started the triple play, Golden had an RBI single, knocking in McCoy, as Ballard answered a solo home run by Lexington Catholic’s Kinley Willoughby in the bottom of the fifth inning that had cut the Bruins’ lead to 2-1.

“I’d been hitting on the ground all day, and I knew I had to get it up in the air,” Golden said. “I knew I had to touch grass at least with it just to get Macy around.”

Little did Golden know, she would have a play just as critical to the win a few minutes later.

“I knew I had to catch it,” Golden said of the snag that started the triple play. “My first move was to first no matter what, like, if the umpire thought it was on the ground, I just knew I had to throw it to first. And then that was all Macy, quick on her feet, to get it to second.”

Ballard off to fast start

Ballard opened the game by scoring two runs in the first inning with junior Kentucky commit Emory Donaldson leading off with a single and a stolen base that set up Milby’s RBI single moments later. Milby stole second, as well, and scored on an error as McCoy’s grounder drew an errant throw to first base.

“We definitely wanted to get out on top of this team and score some runs early and be ahead for our pitcher,” Donaldson said.

After Willoughby’s solo homer in the fifth and Ballard’s answer in the sixth that made the Bruins’ lead 3-1, Lexington Catholic pitcher and leadoff hitter Abby Hammond started the sixth inning with a double. After a walk to Lydia Kennedy, Hammond scored on Emily Lammers single to cut the Knights’ deficit back to 3-2.

Unfortunate turn for LexCath

For Lexington Catholic Coach Emery Emmert, his daughter and third baseman Ava Emmert did exactly what she was supposed to do in that next moment.

“There’s so many things you can’t control that happen. You just do your job,” Coach Emmert said. “And that job was done perfectly. We’ve got a power hitter, asking her to angle the ball down to the right side, and she does that as well as you can do it — just a smoke shot. And it’s just one of those things. It’s what we talk about all the time. That’s why we don’t get discouraged, and it’s why we keep fighting. Because those things happen. But you’ve got to be prepared. We hit some balls hard today. They just went to the wrong spot.”

Both teams look ahead

Next season, Lexington Catholic is expected to return seven starters to a team that went 30-7 and earned the school’s second region championship and first visit to the state finals. That includes Hammond, the Kentucky Gatorade Player of Year as a sophomore who struck out 10, walked none and allowed two earned runs against Ballard.

“We’ve surpassed every goal,” Coach Emmert said. “Last year it was ‘Get to regions.’ And we got to the region championship. This year it was ‘Get passed regions and make state.’ And we got to the state championship. So, pretty soon, we’re going to have to make unsurpassable goals. I mean, the next goal is ‘Win state.’ … Our goals are getting out of hand. It’s a good feeling.”

Ballard expects to have almost its entire team back in 2023, as well, minus senior catcher Alyssa Simmons, but including all the other standouts who played a huge role on Sunday.

“Alyssa’s going to be a big miss — she’s our only senior. We’ve got everybody back, so it’s going to be a fun year next year,” Jones said.

But for now Jones is content to celebrate 2022.

“We’re 39-0 and all the wins are theirs and all the losses are mine,” Jones joked. “But we have no losses, so I’m happy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol