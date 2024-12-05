Ballard scores 14, Wichita State downs Alcorn State 78-54

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Quincy Ballard scored 14 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked three shots as Wichita State beat Alcorn State 78-54 on Wednesday night.

AJ McGinnis made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Shockers (7-1). Corey Washington finished with 10 points.

The Braves (0-10) were led in scoring by Omari Hamilton, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Marcus Tankersley added 12 points and four assists for Alcorn State. Djahi Binet also put up 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Braves prolonged their losing streak to 10 straight.

Wichita State led 39-26 at halftime, with Ballard racking up nine points. Wichita State outscored Alcorn State in the second half by 11 points, with McGinnis scoring a team-high eight points.

