Ballard Reports Q1 2021 Results

·12 min read

  • $1.3bn cash reserves supports increased and accelerated investment

  • Strong market interest reflected in high level of commercial activity

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Supported by a strengthening policy backdrop and increased customer engagement, we have clearer line of sight on long-term growth in our core medium- and heavy-duty motive applications of bus, truck, rail and marine," said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. "As a result, 2021 will be marked by increased and accelerated investment ahead of market tipping points. Bolstered by a fortified balance sheet, we will deepen our investments in talent, technology, products, advanced manufacturing, localization and customer experience."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "In Q1, we delivered revenue of $17.6 million, gross margin of 15% and ending cash reserves of $1.27 billion. Although the China market remained muted while awaiting further policy pronouncements, activity levels were high across the entire Ballard organization. Indeed, on the commercial front, we witnessed unprecedented customer and industry engagement across our markets."

Mr. MacEwen added, "We are pleased with the growing underlying interest for fuel cell buses in Europe, including follow-on orders from Wrightbus and Solaris. In the truck market, we progressed our co-development work with the Weichai-Ballard joint venture in China and with MAHLE on a fuel cell engine for the European market. Furthermore, yesterday we announced a strategic collaboration with Linamar, focused on powertrains and components for the class 1 and 2 vehicle market in North America and Europe. We have also announced a collaboration with Chart Industries for the joint development of integrated liquid hydrogen storage and fuel cell solutions for heavy-duty vehicles. We launched several rail programs during the quarter, including a fuel cell locomotive program with CP in Canada, a switching locomotive program in California, and a passenger train program in Scotland. We also initiated design work for a large-scale propulsion system for a marine customer in Australia and announced our membership in the Hydra Consortium for development of fuel cell systems to power heavy-duty mining equipment."

Mr. MacEwen further noted, "On the technology and product development front, we continued to make measured progress on our key development programs, including ongoing work with our Weichai-Ballard JV in China. We are also tracking ahead of plan on our '3x3' fuel cell stack cost reduction program, enhanced by breakthrough designs and performance from our MEAs and bipolar plates, continued progress with our supply chain, and implementation of advanced manufacturing initiatives."

Mr. MacEwen concluded, "All indicators are that we will be set up for strong long-term growth as a result of the accelerated investment we are making this year. We also continue to assess strategic acquisition opportunities that will reduce customer friction points and simplify the customer experience."

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights
(all comparisons are to Q1 2020 unless otherwise noted)

  • Total revenue was $17.6 million in the quarter, a year-over-year decrease of 26% or $6.3 million, the result of lower Power Products and Technology Solutions revenue.

  • The Power Products platform generated revenue of $9.4 million in the quarter, a decrease of 25% or $2.8 million:

  • The Technology Solutions platform generated revenue of $8.2 million in the quarter, a decrease of 29% or $3.4 million, due mainly to lower amounts earned from the Audi program.

  • Gross margin was 15% in Q1, a decline of 6-points due primarily to lower revenue and a shift toward a lower overall margin product and service revenue mix.

  • Cash operating costs2 increased by 22% to $14.3 million in the quarter, resulting from increased expenditure on research and product development.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($14.0) million, compared to ($8.8) million in Q1 2020, primarily as a result of the decrease in gross margin, increase in cash operating costs and higher equity loss in the Weichai-Ballard JV.

  • Net loss and adjusted net loss were ($17.8) million in the quarter, increases of 36%.

  • Net loss per share2 and adjusted net loss per share2 were ($0.06), increases of 12%.

  • Cash used by operating activities was ($15.7) million, an increase of 56%, reflecting cash operating loss of ($10.3) million and use in working capital of ($5.4) million.

  • Cash reserves were $1,270.9 million at March 31, an increase of 600% from the end of Q1 2020 and an increase of 66% from the end of the prior quarter, driven by net $527.3 million of cash raised in the quarter from a bought deal offering. Ballard also made a further capital contribution of $3.0 million to the Weichai-Ballard JV in the quarter.

  • During Q1 Ballard received $11.8 million in new orders and delivered orders valued at $17.6 million, reducing the Order Backlog by $5.8 million from the prior quarter, ending Q1 at $112.0 million. The 12-month Order Book was $73.1 million at end-Q1, a decrease of $10.4 million from the prior quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Q1 Results (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Ballard Power Systems Q1 Results (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Q1 2021 Operating Highlights

  • Announced that the Company's PEM fuel cell technology and products have powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, or FCEVs, in commercial Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications for an industry-leading cumulative total of more than 75 million kilometers on roads around the globe.

  • Bus

  • Truck

  • Rail

  • Marine

  • Other

Q1 2021 Financial Summary

(Millions of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31,


2021

2020

% Change

REVENUE




Fuel Cell Products & Services Revenue:1,2




Heavy Duty Motive

6.9

10.3

-33%

Material Handling

1.7

0.7

148%

Backup Power

0.8

1.2

-39%

Sub-Total

$9.4

$12.2

-25%

Technology Solutions

8.2

11.6

-29%

Total Fuel Cell Products & Services

Revenue

$17.6

$23.8

-26%

PROFITABILITY




Gross Margin $

$2.6

$5.0

-48%

Gross Margin %

15%

21%

-6-points

Operating Expenses

$18.0

$15.2

19%

Cash Operating Costs3

$14.3

$11.7

22%

Equity gain (loss) in JV & Associates

($3.0)

($2.5)

-20%

Adjusted EBITDA3

($14.0)

($8.8)

-59%

Net Income (Loss)

($17.8)

($13.1)

-36%

Earnings Per Share

($0.06)

($0.06)

-12%

CASH




Cash Used by Operating Activities:




Cash Operating Income (Loss)

($10.3)

($7.0)

-46%

Working Capital Changes

($5.4)

($3.1)

-74%

Cash Used By Operating Activities

($15.7)

($10.1)

-56%

Cash Reserves

$1,270.9

$181.6

600%

For a more detailed discussion of Ballard Power Systems' first quarter 2021 results, please see the company's financial statements and management's discussion & analysis, which are available at www.ballard.com/investors, www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Conference Call
Ballard will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2021 operating results. The live call can be accessed by dialing +1.604.638.5340. Alternatively, a live audio and slide webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the audio webcast and presentation materials will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning projected revenue growth, product shipments, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, cash operating expenses product sales and market adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand. For a detailed discussion of the factors and assumptions that these statements are based upon, and factors that could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially, please refer to Ballard's most recent management discussion & analysis. Other risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different include general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. These forward-looking statements are provided to enable external stakeholders to understand Ballard's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to them, other than as required under applicable legislation.


Endnotes:


1 We report our results in the single operating segment of Fuel Cell Products and Services. Our Fuel Cell Products and Services segment consists of the sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for our power product markets of Heavy Duty Motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail and marine applications), Material Handling and Backup Power, as well as the delivery of Technology Solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of our extensive intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a variety of fuel cell applications.


2 The UAV market has been classified as a discontinued operation in our third quarter of 2020 consolidated condensed financial statements. As such, the assets of the UAV market have been classified as assets held for sale as of September 30, 2020. Furthermore, the historic operating results of the UAV market for both 2020 and 2019 have been removed from continuing operating results and are instead presented separately in the statement of comprehensive income as income from discontinued operations.


3 Note that Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), are non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Ballard believes that Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) assist investors in assessing Ballard's operating performance. These measures should be used in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows and other measures of financial performance and liquidity reported in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the Consolidated Financial Statements, please refer to Ballard's Management's Discussion & Analysis.


Cash Operating Costs measures operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses or recoveries on trade receivables, restructuring charges, acquisition costs, the impact of unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange contracts, and financing charges. EBITDA measures net loss from continuing operations excluding finance expense, income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, transactional gains and losses, asset impairment charges, finance and other income, the impact of unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange contracts, and acquisition costs. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding transactional gains and losses, asset impairment charges, and acquisition costs.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-reports-q1-2021-results-301282624.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/03/c3192.html

Latest Stories

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board in wake of sexual misconduct investigation

    The Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday that the board accepted Alomar's letter of resignation from the board.

  • Naomi Osaka one of four 'Gen-Z superstars' to co-host Met Gala this year

    The four-time Grand Slam champion's star keeps on rising.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • How to watch the WNBA's 25th anniversary season

    The WNBA will have 100 nationally televised games to mark its 25th anniversary season. Here's how to watch.

  • Canada's Einarson loses fourth straight in women's world curling championship

    At 1-5, Canada can't afford any more losses if the host team is going to make the playoffs.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May to undergo Tommy John surgery

    The Dodgers are losing one of their young stars.

  • 3-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies at 87

    Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indy 500 and one of the most charismatic, compelling characters in racing history, has died at the age of 87.

  • It's been a disappointing season for the Raptors, but has it been a failure?

    It's been a challenging, disappointing year for the Raptors, but that doesn't necessarily mean the season has been a failure.

  • Amber Sabathia, CC Sabathia's wife, announces new career as baseball agent

    After 20 years of being a baseball wife, Amber Sabathia is becoming a baseball agent.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen hired to replace Kim Mulkey at Baylor

    With Nicki Collen headed to Waco, the Atlanta Dream now don't have a head coach less than two weeks from the start of the 2021 season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft recap, more CFP expansion talk, P.J. Fleck interview 2021 NFL Draft recap, more CFP expansion talk, P.J. Fleck interview

    Alas, Soup and Sandwich did not win the Kentucky Derby, but we press on here at the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde recap the rest of the NFL Draft from this past weekend. Who will be a late-round sleeper that will star in the league? SI's Ross Dellenger wrote a great piece taking us inside the last 27 months of College Football Playoff expansion talks. When is the earliest we could see an expanded field? Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck joins the show to talk about his new book with Jon Gordon, Tanner Morgan and the offense's development, the upcoming recruiting rush in June and the new one-time transfer rule's impact on the game.

  • Which of the rookie first-round quarterbacks is facing the most pressure in 2021?

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones all are, in a sense, but each to varying degrees, and for various reasons.

  • Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen after allegedly 'jeopardizing' players' safety in workout

    Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen last month after just two seasons.

  • Browns sign DT Malik McDowell after ATV incident, 11-month prison sentence

    The last team McDowell was on ended up suing him for nearly $800K.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • Vikings decline 5th-year option on injury-hampered CB Hughes

    EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings declined the fifth-year contract option for cornerback Mike Hughes on Monday, with the injury-hampered 2018 first-round pick's future with the team in doubt. Hughes has 13 passes defenced, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 24 career games. He has missed more than half of them to injuries, first tearing the ACL in his left knee as a rookie. He cracked a bone in his neck in the last regular-season game in 2019 that kept him out of the playoffs, and that trouble persisted last year, limiting him to four games. The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks last year: Jeff Gladney in the first round, Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Harrison Hand in the fifth round. Then they added two free agents at the position this spring: Patrick Peterson, the three-time All-Pro, and Mackensie Alexander, the team's 2016 second-round pick who returned after one season away. Hughes becomes the fifth first-round draft pick to have his fifth-year option declined by the Vikings since the rookie contract structure began in 2011, joining wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and quarterback Christian Ponder. The Vikings have exercised those options on six players: cornerback Trae Waynes, linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, offensive tackle Matt Kalil and safety Harrison Smith. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Brewers activate Yelich and Cain from IL, send down Hiura

    PHILADELPHIA — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy. Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site. “We haven’t been activating players lately, so just to activate some players is a change of how last week went, that’s for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers had 17 players on the injured list Sunday when they lost 16-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11 due to a lower back strain, Cain had a left quad strain and last played on April 13. Even with all those injuries, the Brewers won three of four from the Dodgers. They're starting a seven-game road trip with a 17-11 mark that tied the San Francisco Giants for the best record in the National League. “We’ve done a decent job winning some games without some important players, so these guys don’t have to do everything,” Counsell said. “Just contribute to wins.” Yelich is batting .333 with a .459 on-base percentage and no homers and one RBI in just nine games. Cain, who played only five games last year before opting out, is hitting .154 with two homers and four RBIs in seven games. “We’ll be safe with both these guys and ease them both into it,” Counsell said. “I’d expect days off for both of them as we go here, especially on this road trip, just kind of seeing where they’re at and getting their legs underneath them.” Counsell said Hiura and Taylor both eventually would end up with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Hiura opened the season as the Brewers’ starting first baseman but was batting just .152 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 games. He had struck out in 32 of his 89 plate appearances. After posting a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019, Hiura batted .212 with 13 homers, 32 RBIs and an NL-high 85 strikeouts last season. This year, he continued to struggle and had stopped hitting with power. Hiura noted on Instagram last month that his mother was diagnosed in February with B-cell follicular lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “At this point, it’s just best for Keston, I think, to kind of get in a different environment, maybe take a little time off here before he starts playing in games again and then just get started in a new environment,” Counsell said. “It’s important for us that I think and still really believe Keston can be our primary first baseman and has the ability to be a force in the middle of our lineup. We weren’t there and it felt like we were almost getting a little farther from that than closer to that at some point," he said. Counsell said Daniel Vogelbach would get much of the work at first base for now and that outfielder Billy McKinney also could make some appearances there. Hiura had played second base in 2019-20 but moved to first base this year when the Brewers signed Kolten Wong, a Gold Glove second baseman the last two seasons. Counsell said the decision to send Hiura down was dictated entirely by the 24-year-old’s struggles at the plate rather than anything he did at his new position. “I really think this is going to benefit Keston,” Counsell said. “I think it can be a short-term thing, and I think he can be back and be a productive offensive player fairly quickly.” In another move, the Brewers lost right-handed reliever Phil Bickford when the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers. The Brewers had designated Bickford for assignment on Wednesday. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press