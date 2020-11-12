Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 15%

One thing we could say about the analysts on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the nine analysts covering Ballard Power Systems are now predicting revenues of US$129m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 35% to US$0.13. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$152m and US$0.12 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Check out our latest analysis for Ballard Power Systems

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$23.94, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Ballard Power Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$34.85 and the most bearish at US$27.27 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 9.4%, in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.9% per year. It's clear that while Ballard Power Systems' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ballard Power Systems. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Ballard Power Systems after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ballard Power Systems going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Story continues