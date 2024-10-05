Ball vs Rios - big-fight predictions

Liverpool's Nick Ball (left) will make his first world title defence in his home city [Queensberry]

Nick Ball will defend his WBA featherweight title for the first time against Ronny Rios in Liverpool on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Briton has the chance to shine in his first fight in his home city since 2020.

The M&S Bank Arena hosts the bout, with Ball a big favourite against unfancied American Rios, 34.

You can follow radio commentary and live text commentary from 20:00 BST on BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app.

Will Ball keep his title in front of what promises to be a fervent crowd? Or will Rios wreck the homecoming?

BBC Sport has asked the world of boxing for their predictions.

Former lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla: "I think Ball has a strong claim to being the best active fighter in Britain right now. His draw against Rey Vargas should have been a win and he beat a world-class fighter in Raymond Ford.

"Ball is on a roll and has been superbly promoted. I see him being a little bit too strong for Rios and I believe he will get to him between rounds seven to nine.

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke: "I don't know much about Rios but I back the exciting Nick Ball. With the crest of the wave he is on, I'm a massive fan of his."

Welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas: "I think Ball wins. You try and play it down that it's just another fight but the reality is that you're in your home city as champion. All your friends and family will be there and you want to perform in front of them. As much as you don't want to put pressure on yourself, there is pressure.

"But as long as he does what Nick Ball does then he will have no problems in securing a great win and homecoming. I don't think Frank Warren would put him in a sticky situation where he could be toppled."

Former light-middleweight champion Hannah Rankin: "On paper this is a tough homecoming for Ball. Rios has a very good record and a 50% knockout rate. However he's only had one fight in the last two and a half years so hasn't been very active, unlike Ball who's about to have his third fight this year and is flying high on momentum.

"So I'm going with Ball on points or a late stoppage. I think he'll have a tough task early on but his youth and recent activity will allow him to come on strong in the later half of the fight to dominate."

[Getty Images]

Former super-featherweight world champion Barry Jones: "I think it's a perfect defence for Ball and a difficult task if he isn't up to his game. Rios is an aggressive fighter and a really good body puncher. The way Rios boxes, coming forward and closing the gap, that's what Ball does well too. But Ball can box a little bit as well.

"I think it could be a typical Ball performance where he breaks you down and breaks your heart. There is more weight behind his shots. I don't think he will knock Rios out but will wear him down with the weight and accuracy of the shot and stop him late on. A home defence in an exciting fight will bolster his prestige and his revenue potential."

British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley: "I think Ball is the real deal and will win. I've watched a number of his fights and I'm always impressed and excited by him. Boxing is about bringing entertainment and Ball does that in abundance."

Middleweight Denzel Bentley: "I feel like Ball is in a good place at the moment and now that he's a champion, he's going to hit another level and show why he's a world champion.

"Rios has been about a while and has been in with some good names but Ball is younger, fresher and even though he's the champion he's still hungry, so I'm going Ball by late stoppage."

Lightweight Sam Noakes: "I think Ball wins by stoppage in the middle rounds. I feel in his last few fights he's gone from strength to strength and I think it being his homecoming fight we are going see him at his best."

