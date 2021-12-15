Items from Stephen Curry's record-clinching moment could fetch big money

In addition to becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point king on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry also supplied memorabilia collectors two lucrative new items to chase.

Sports memorabilia experts told Yahoo Sports that the ball and game-worn jersey from Curry’s record-clinching moment could be worth plenty on the open market.

The No. 30 jersey that Curry was wearing against the New York Knicks could fetch as much as $500,000 at auction, Ken Goldin, founder and executive chairman of Goldin Auctions, said. Goldin estimated the game ball could go for $250,000, pointing out that Curry is “an immensely popular and loved player” by fans and his peers.

Ezra Levine, CEO of the sports memorabilia investment platform Collectable, offered a slightly lower valuation. Describing the record-breaking shot as "one of the iconic moments" of Curry's career, Levine estimated Curry’s jersey to be worth $200,000 to $250,000 and the ball to be “in the $50,000 range.”

“Curry, at Madison Square Garden, under the bright lights, on prime-time national TV with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller present all adds to the narrative,” Levine said. “Add in the fact that Curry is beloved by the collecting community. It’s a good story.”

The 2,974th 3-pointer of Curry’s illustrious career came less than 5 minutes into the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 victory over the Knicks. Curry buried a catch-and-shoot right-wing 3-pointer off a one-handed pass from Andrew Wiggins, eclipsing Hall of Famer Ray Allen to stand alone atop the NBA’s all-time list.

The Warriors quickly fouled and called timeout to allow Curry to revel in the moment. The three-time NBA champ hugged his teammates and handed the ball to his father, Dell, as the Madison Square Garden crowd stood and applauded.

Curry needed two 3-pointers to pass Allen when Tuesday’s game began. He finished with 22 points, including five makes from behind the arc.