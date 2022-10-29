Ball boy removed after clashing with Lucas Moura for the ball

Tottenham's Lucas Moura clashes with Bournemouth ball boy - Matt Impey/Shutterstock

A tussle match between Lucas Moura and a ball boy concluded with the boy being marched away from the sidelines.

Coming from the bench at the start of the second half, the Brazilian injected a sense of urgency into the Tottenham side. Not least when, with them trailing and apparently heading for a third defeat on the bounce in the Premier League, the ball went out of play for a Spurs throw.

A ball boy picked it up and was not exactly urgent in his desire to get it back into play. Moura tried to grab it from him and the pair momentarily wrestled for possession. Cue uproar from the home stands. The Bournemouth substitute Jaidon Anthony ran over to remonstrate with Moura, while Eric Dier complained to the referee about the delay.

It was reminiscent of the time when Eden Hazard, then playing for Chelsea, had tangled with a ball boy at Swansea City during a League Cup tie in 2013. Hazard, after kicking the boy, was shown a straight red card. But on this occasion, it wasn’t the player who was deemed to have transgressed.



Moura played on while the lad himself was led by a steward away from the touchline, and down the tunnel. His departure was soundtracked by the home fans cheering him to the echo. Almost as loudly as they subsequently booed Moura's every touch.

After his team had come from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth, the Tottenham manager Antonio Conte revealed that he had told his players at half time that they needed to be “more nasty”.



“We had to show more personality,” he said. “In the second half we started to play with a desire to hurt the opponent. To be more nasty. I have seen in the eyes of my players they decide to win.”



And no one exemplified his directive more than Lucas Moura.