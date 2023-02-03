Balincan USA, Inc. (BCNN) Files for Name and Symbol Change (TKMO)

Balincan USA, Inc.
·3 min read

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (OTC: BCNN, "Balincan" or the "Company") announces that it has filed for a formal name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc. -TKMO. Subject to the approval of FINRA, the requested effective date is February 15, 2023.

Over the past two years, Tekumo has solidified its position as a data focused service delivery platform centered on installation, monitoring and support of technology systems and smart connected devices.

Fueled by the rapid adoption and growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, the Tekumo name better reflects its direct engagement in the space. IIoT is being influenced by the growth of low cost, low power edge device technology, 5G connectivity, cloud storage and the necessity and availability of real-time data analytics.

The Tekumo name draws on the company’s global history.  Strings Kozisek, Tekumo’s CEO stated, “I built a successful technology business in Japan, and the name Tekumo is a play on two Japanese words loosely translated as Tech Cloud.”  Strings continued, “Our President/CFO, Phillip Dignan and I worked in the same tower in Tokyo while he was with Salomon Brothers. Chris Nichols, our CSO, and Phillip have also worked together in several companies, including Field Nation, the leading On-Demand labor marketplace. It’s definitely a small and connected world!”

Our previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors, and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass. Process management and risk management is accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Colorado Springs, CO

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

719-900-4535


