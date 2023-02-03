Balincan USA, Inc. (BCNN) Files for Name and Symbol Change (TKMO)

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (OTC: BCNN, "Balincan" or the "Company") announces that it has filed for a formal name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc. -TKMO. Subject to the approval of FINRA, the requested effective date is February 15, 2023.

Over the past two years, Tekumo has solidified its position as a data focused service delivery platform centered on installation, monitoring and support of technology systems and smart connected devices.

Fueled by the rapid adoption and growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, the Tekumo name better reflects its direct engagement in the space. IIoT is being influenced by the growth of low cost, low power edge device technology, 5G connectivity, cloud storage and the necessity and availability of real-time data analytics.

The Tekumo name draws on the company’s global history. Strings Kozisek, Tekumo’s CEO stated, “I built a successful technology business in Japan, and the name Tekumo is a play on two Japanese words loosely translated as Tech Cloud.” Strings continued, “Our President/CFO, Phillip Dignan and I worked in the same tower in Tokyo while he was with Salomon Brothers. Chris Nichols, our CSO, and Phillip have also worked together in several companies, including Field Nation, the leading On-Demand labor marketplace. It’s definitely a small and connected world!”

Our previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors, and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass. Process management and risk management is accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

