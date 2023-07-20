Balenciaga's New Triple S Sneaker Is Drenched in Denim

Balenciaga's Triple S sneaker appears to have made a resurgence, following the undeniable success that surrounded its launch back in 2017.

Since it first surfaced, countless colorways of the cult-loved silhouette have been released and this time, Balenciaga is seemingly taking inspiration from '90s nostalgia for an all-new, blue denim colorway.

Crafted with the signature triple sole design, the chunky sneaker boasts an entirely denim upper, landing in a classic light blue hue. Elsewhere, the typical laces, pull tabs and rubber outsoles appear also encased in a light blue color, blending seamlessly with the denim panelling.

The shoe boasts subtle hits of white, including an embroidered Balenciaga logo alongside its usual size indicator at the toe, plus white, rubberized "Triple S" branding at the tongue.

Take a closer look at the denim kicks above and head to Balenciaga's website to purchase for a price of $1,100 USD.

In other footwear news, ADERERROR and Converse are teaming up for round two.