Balenciaga's Mega-Chunky Hardcrocs™ Are Here

Initially unveiled at its Spring/Summer 2022 runway show, Balenciaga's highly anticipated HardCrocs™ Sandal is finally available for pre-order.

The silhouette features an oversized 110mm platform with a 10mm arch, taking an ordinary Crocs design to the next level. The toe cap and heel come with a silver plaque-like element with the fashion house's branding on both ends. More silver hits come in the form of screw-shaped studs on the sole unit, while the outsole is rounded off with more branding and the sentence, "Designed in collaboration with Crocs."

Take a closer look at the design above. The Balenciaga HardCrocs™ Sandal retails for $950 USD, which you can now pre-order online.