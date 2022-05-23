Balenciaga Unveils Rumored adidas Collab on Spring 2023 Runway

Following leaks and rumors, Demna has finally unveiled his adidas x Balenciaga collaboration on the fashion house's Spring 2023 runway in New York City.

The presentation took place on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange, where guests sat down to watch Balenciaga's first NYC show since 2003. After showcasing a series of business-ready outfits with the iconic "New York, New York" playing in the background, the runway quickly transitioned to the adidas collaboration, with models walking out in colored masks.

The co-created collection sees the Trefoil and Three Stripe logos updated with "balenciaga" text on hoodies, track jackets, T-shirts and more. Meanwhile, oversized blazers and loose-fitted trousers feature the Three Stripes down the arms and legs. The same motif is found on tank tops, shorts, bomber jackets and more. The footwear range includes an adidas-ified version of the Triple-S and Speed Trainers. In accessories, the duo has created co-branded socks, a cap and a head mask.

See the adidas x Balenciaga collaboration on the runway above and head over to Balenciaga's website to shop the pieces now. The designs follow Balenciaga's usual pricing, with the Triple-S priced at $1,100 USD and an oversized hoodie at $1,450 USD.