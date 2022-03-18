Balenciaga Taps Aya Nakamura for Co-Branded Merch and Exclusive Playlist

Balenciaga has joined forces with French-Malian musician Aya Nakamura to curate an exclusive playlist, accompanied by a merch collection.

The release follows up on the fashion house's previous music collaborations, which have featured RuPaul Charles and Rammstein in the past. The latest playlist, created by Nakamura, is comprised of tracks "that have inspired, influenced, and enthralled her throughout her life," as explained in a press release. The accompanying collection features apparel and accessories in tour merch style, with the musician's image and name printed on the front and back. Standouts include Balenciaga's silver Hourglass handbag with the artist's signature in black.

See the full product lineup below. The curated playlist is now live on Apple Music while the Aya Nakamura-branded merch is available on Balenciaga's website and in stores.

Balenciaga Aya Nakamura Merch Playlist Apple Music Listen Release Info





Balenciaga Aya Nakamura Merch Playlist Apple Music Listen Release Info





Balenciaga Aya Nakamura Merch Playlist Apple Music Listen Release Info





Balenciaga Aya Nakamura Merch Playlist Apple Music Listen Release Info



