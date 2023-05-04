Balenciaga Takes You to the Fitting Rooms for Fall 2023

Balenciaga just launched its Fall 2023 collection campaign, inviting its community into the fitting room.

Each model appears taking selfies, wearing pieces from the collection and surrounded by innovative accessories and updated signature silhouettes. Offering a study into sustainability, much of the collection's jewelry, eyewear and outerwear is crafted with recycled elements, including silver, polyester and bio-based materials.

Standout pieces include this coming season's outerwear, comprising puffer, biker and varsity jackets which offer an exploration of volume and materials. Toying with the idea of reconstruction, folding and illusions, the collection features distinctive materials like bleached molleton, rubberized mesh and fluid velvet.

The BB Soft Bag takes center stage, folding its supple material over and over, while the Hourglass Bag offers a total contrast, crafted in rigid metal. Elsewhere, relaxed accessories like the Beach Bag and Le Cagole arrive in new iterations. Footwear continues to shock and awe, with the Anatomic Shoe, Home Slide and Defender landing in new textures and sizes.

Take a look at Balenciaga's Fall 2023 collection above, and head to the brand's website to purchase.

