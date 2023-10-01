Balenciaga SS24 Might Just Be Demna's Most Personal Collection Yet

Demna presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week this season, and it's a collection that appears to be the designer's most personal one to date. Inviting us into his world, SS24 took place in a velvet-lined theatrical setting and saw Demna's friends, family, colleagues and mentors as his literal inspiration, making their runway debuts. Demna's mom opened the show in an upcycled car coat, made from repurposed vintage garments, while his husband, BFRND, closed it -- wearing an "amalgam of 7 wedding dresses from the pre-2000s."

On that upcycled note, the collection offered a deeper look into Balenciaga's sustainability credentials, with this season debuting a new lower-impact leather alternative called LUNAFORMTM, specifically designed for Balenciaga and marking the first time the material has been used within fashion.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Balenciaga SS24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga)

WHO: Celebrities were back on the agenda for Balenciaga this season, as attendees included the likes of Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Cole Sprouse. Following the show, the brand shared images of its 88 looks -- one additional look that didn't make its way down the runway, worn by Kim Kardashian.

SEE: SS24 featured precise tailoring, exaggerated shoulders and functional silhouettes with removable elements. A multitude of biker jackets made a few appearances, alongside bathrobe gowns, coats and hoodies, followed by extravagant evening wear in the form of sequinned dresses and gowns. Elsewhere, accessories tread the line between chic and surreal, with stilettos and derby shoes landing as this season's must-have bags.

TOUCH: Multiple garments were crafted with English wool, while terry cloth robes were used as coats, alongside vinyl dresses and upcycled pieces made from garments sourced at vintage shops.

HEAR: Music was scored by Demna's husband, BFRND, exploring the concept of "sonic couture." The soundtrack featured orchestra, piano and electronica, plus a French voiceover by Isabelle Huppert reciting instructions on how to make a tailored jacket, specifically from the manual La Veste Tailleur Homme, which was reformatted for the show invitation booklet. The show's audio was also produced by Damien Quintard from Miraval Studios.

TASTE: As always, exaggerated silhouettes, baggy trousers and crops continue to make up Balenciaga's SS24 uniform, with the collection seemingly proposing an evolution of the motocross trend.