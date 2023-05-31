Balenciaga Goes Back to Basics With a "Capital B" for Spring 2024

Balenciaga just presented its Spring 2024 collection in Paris, with a virtual show which took place at 10 avenue George V., aka the brand's couture house and former 1937 home.

Sticking to his word, Demna continued to focus on "the art of making clothes" and once again distanced himself from the concept of fashion as entertainment -- in line with the brand's recent Winter 2024 collection. Dubbed "Capital B," this season's showcase prioritized silhouettes over spectacles and demonstrated a commitment to craft through refined designs and a mostly muted color palette.

Described by the House as "an observation of metropolitan motion," the collection looked to everyday people as its source of inspiration, capturing the essence of skateboarders, delivery drivers, businessmen and dog walkers. For the original purveyors of "Quiet Luxury," Balenciaga's refined aesthetic was characterized by hourglass jackets, maxi skirts, cashmere turtlenecks and pantaleggings -- interspersed with classic accessory styles like the Invisible Rectangle metal sunglasses and Hourglass Hinge bag.

However, it wouldn't be Balenciaga without a little humor and experimentation, as towel skirts, pantashoes and car coats arrive in exaggerated proportions and fits. Juxtaposed with classic parkas, capes and maxi dresses, the collection continued to present Demna's signature cocktail dresses, adorned with sequins and fringed embroidery.

Take a look at the collection in full below, and head to Balenciaga's website for more information.

