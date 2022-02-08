Balenciaga Enlists Justin Bieber as Its Latest Campaign Star

Following Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert, Justin Bieber is now the latest face of Balenciaga's campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is seen sitting in a music studio wearing the house's black Shrunk Zip Up Hoodie, Destroyed Super Large Baggy Jeans and Triple S Sneaker in shades of black, red and white. In the brand's Instagram caption, it mentions the Boxer Brief, which can't be seen in the images. Elsewhere, the D Ring Belt features a minimal two-toned black and gray colorway embroidered with "BALENCIAGA."

Lensed by Stef Mitchell, take a look at the campaign above and below.