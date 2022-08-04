Balenciaga Drops Calfskin Trash Bags for $1,790 USD

Balenciaga has released a range of Trash Pouches for the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

First unveiled on the runway back in March, the design joins a slew of unconventional garments and accessories designed by Demna, such as Kim Kardashian's squeaky tape fit. At the show, models walked down the runway carrying the Trash Pouches with snow blowing indoors as part of the creative director's portrayal of his upbringing in Georgia, simultaneously delivering a message of support to Ukrainian families fleeing the ongoing war.

"I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?" Demna spoke of the bags in an interview with WWD. The pouches -- resembling plastic trash bags -- are made out of calfskin leather, and are offered in black, blue, yellow and white colorways. Balenciaga's logo is subtly printed on the front.

Peep the designs via the gallery above. The Balenciaga Trash Pouch is available for $1,790 USD each online.