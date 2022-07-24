Bale scores the dagger as LAFC beats Sporting KC at steamy Children’s Mercy Park

The weather was hot and so were the visitors from Los Angeles as LAFC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 in a Saturday evening Major League Soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Gareth Bale’s second-half shot was the dagger. In the 83rd minute, with the visitors already up 1-0 on the strength of Cristian Arango’s 56th-minute strike, the 33-year-old former Real Madrid superstar and Welsh football legend scored his first goal since being acquired by LAFC this summer.

Erik Thommy, one of Sporting’s two summer acquisitions, made his debut. He started the game and was involved early, taking KC’s first corner kick of the night. Sporting’s other recent signing, Willy Agada, subbed into the mix during the second half.

Sporting KC’s got a short turnaround for its next match: at the Sacramento Republic on Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The winner advances to play for the tournament championship.

