‘Baldwinito dream team!’: Alec Baldwin beams in family photo with wife Hilaria and their seven children

Michael Howie
·1 min read
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram (Hilaria Baldwin?instagram)
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram (Hilaria Baldwin?instagram)

A beaming Alec Baldwin is surrounded by his wife Hilaria and their seven children in the couple’s first complete family photo since the birth of their baby daughter Ilaria last month.

The new “Baldwinita” was joined in the shot by big siblings Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, almost 2, and 18-month-old Lucia.

The actor also has another daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The sweet picture was shared on Instagram by Hilaria, who wrote: “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved.”

It comes as Baldwin, 64, waits to find out whether he will be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of hooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust last year.

Last month Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies revealed in a letter she was “ready” to file charges against four people.

“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she wrote.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun for a rehearsal when it discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting.

In an interview with ABC News last December, he said: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.

“Someone is âresponsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

